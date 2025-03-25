Entertainment News (03/25/25)

1 of 9

Mariah Carey to perform in Manila in October

THE best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah Carey, is bringing her The Celebration of Mimi tour to Manila on Oct. 14 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Presented by Wilbros Live, the concert’s ticket details will be announced soon. They will be available via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide. Ms. Carey, who has sold more than 200 million albums to-date, will perform her greatest hits at the concert.

Eraserheads docu gets extended run

DUE to public demand, the music documentary Eraserheads: Combo On The Run is extending its run in the cinemas for another week. It was originally to have a limited run from March 21 to 23. The film charts the journey of the iconic Filipino band Eraserheads, from their rise in popularity to their breakup and later attempts to reunite. “The positive response and support have been overwhelming and humbling. I hope more people get to see the film. This is not just a music story; it’s our story,” said director Maria Diane Ventura, on the extended run of the documentary, in a press statement.

Tiara Shaye, Fana win 2025 PhilPop Himig Handog

TIARA SHAYE AND FANA took home the Grand Champion title at the PhilPop Himig Handog Songwriting Festival, held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 23. Their winning entry, “Wag Paglaruan,” was chosen as the best song among the 12 finalists. It was composed by Ms. Shaye and sung by both her and Fana. The competition also recognized the Cebuano track “Buhi,” composed by Keith John Quito and interpreted by Ferdinand Aragon, as the first runner-up. The emotional ballad “Papahiram,” written by Rinz Ruiz and performed by singer-songwriters Moira and Johnoy Danao, was second runner-up. The winner of both the Smart People’s Choice Award and the MYX Choice Award for Best Music Video was “Kurba,” composed by Sunkissed Lola’s Alvin Serito and interpreted by popstar Maki. The songs are now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Ame takes on ’60s rock in new single

THE three-piece band Ame is putting a contemporary twist on ’60s rock with their new single, “Ipagpatawad Mo,” released via Evosound Philippines. The track blends blues-infused guitar riffs and rhythms with modern energy. It is produced by Max Cinco and Paulo Agudelo, with Sam Marquez mixing and mastering. To celebrate the track, which is the first from an upcoming album, Ame is set to perform live at the second floor of Kowloon House in Matalino St., Quezon City on April 12. Ame’s “Ipagpatawad Mo” is now streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Matsuri Japanese festival to take place in May

DUBBED the biggest Japanese festival in Manila, the Matsuri festival will have over 150 booths in Manila’s Rizal Park, with live music, cosplay, pop culture, and food. The event will happen on May 10 and 11, from noon to 11 p.m. Performers include James Reid, Maki Otsuki, LILY, FuMi, SKYGARDEN, Fairy Tales!, Tokyo Otome Daiko, Enishi, GONZO, Wannabes, Muramura Tamura, Yuki Horikoshi, HIDE, and Israel Buenaobra. Tickets are now available via the website: https://fest.matsuri.top/

Cinemalaya 2025 calls for short film entries

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. are accepting submissions to the Short Film Category of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2025. The deadline for the submission of films is on or before May 16, until 6 p.m. It is open to all Filipino filmmakers. Entries must have been produced between March 8, 2024 and May 16, 2025. For online applications, all requirements must be submitted through the link: https://forms.gle/NbgnaybpZ7jMvQ9W9. The Cinemalaya Selection Committee will shortlist 10 finalists which will be screened at the 2025 Cinemalaya Film Festival on Oct. 3 to 12.

KREY returns with comeback single

AFTER a two-year hiatus, 24-year-old singer-songwriter KREY has returned to the music scene with a new single “Meet Again.” Under Diorama FM, a music label dedicated to cultivating talent with a distinct sound and strong creative identity, she blends indie and pop with her unique Bisaya perspective as a Davao City-based artist. “Meet Again” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Dancel, Zild, Benin, Mayonnaise share a stage

INDEPENDENT events production company Minsan Studio will debut its own music festival, the Minsan Fest, on May 17 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The festival, which kicks off at 2 p.m., is designed to be accessible for students and young fans — the ticket price is much lower for the youth. Its lineup is composed of The Itchyworms, Mayonnaise, Ebe Dancel, Zild, Autotelic, Reese Lansangan, Clara Benin, Autotelic, TONEEJAY, SUD, thesunmanager, and Minaw. The “minsan pass,” an eco-friendly digital pass available in the form of a lanyard or bag tag, is priced at P349 for attendees aged 24 and below. Regular tickets cost P699.

David Archuleta releases new single

SINGER-SONGWRITER David Archuleta returns with new music. The pop single “Crème Brulée” is the first single off of the singer’s upcoming EP release. Co-written with Ryan Nealon and Robyn Dell’Unto and produced by Michael Blum, Mr. Archuleta marks a new era of playful flirty pop as he sings in both English and Spanish on the track. “All this time I’ve been singing Spanish covers, but I’ve never had that Spanish flair in my own pop music. I wanted to get in touch with my Latin roots, have fun, be flirty, and explore the sensual side of David,” he said in a statement. The song is out now on all streaming platforms.