Entertainment News (10/09/24)

The Forge opens exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas

THE latest inspiring drama from the Kendrick brothers, The Forge, is coming to Ayala Malls Cinemas this month. Starting Oct. 9, moviegoers can watch the spinoff to the hit War Room, directed by Alex Kendrick and co-written by Stephen Kendrick. The two brothers are known for making faith-based films. In The Forge, they tell the story of a young man who is a year out of high school with no plans for his future until the prayers of his mother, a prayer warrior, and a new mentor lead him to discover God’s purpose for his life. The Forge comes exclusively to Ayala Malls Cinemas on Oct. 9.

Sips & Sounds features Barbie Almalbis, Jikamarie

SIPS & SOUNDS at El Calle Food and Music Hall in Newport World Resorts is back for a second session. Providing laid-back jam, good food, and a mix of drinks is an Oct. 11 show that starts at 8 p.m. and shines the spotlight on alt-rock icon Barbie Almalbis and breakthrough rhythm and blues artist Jikamarie. The two artists will perform back-to-back on stage, with a repertoire filled with OPM hits. Entrance is free.

Uncut R-18-rated Smile 2 in cinemas this October

THE sequel to the box office horror hit Smile has been rated R-18, and will be shown in cinemas in its full uncut glory. The first film, released 2022, was filled with psychological horror. This year’s Smile 2 ups the ante, with a story centered on a global pop singer Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott, who begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events just as she’s about to embark on a world tour. The film arrives in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 16.

UNIS announces first PHL fancon in Manila, Cebu

SOUTH Korean K-Pop sensation UNIS is set to hold their first fancon in the Philippines. The special event, titled UNIS in CURIOUSland, is set for Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, and Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu. There will be games and exclusive interactions with the members of UNIS. Lucky attendees will get the chance to participate in photo-op sessions with the members of the girl group. Tickets are now available via TicketNet.

Coldplay releases 10th album

THE highly anticipated 10th album of pop band Coldplay, titled Moon Music, has landed in stores and on streaming services. Produced by Max Martin, it contains the chart-topping single “We Pray” with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI, as well as the single “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” The single “All My Love,” released alongside the album, also has a music video filmed at a Las Vegas karaoke bar. Moon Music is out now on all digital music streaming platforms worldwide.

City of Dreams hosts daily live music performances

THE integrated resort City of Dreams Manila has launched Sounds of the City, where various musical genres elevate the venue’s entertainment and dining experience. In Nuwa Manila, this takes the form of the soothing music of a harpist in the hotel lobby, there from Monday to Thursday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. At Haliya, just off the lobby, an acoustic duo is set to perform timeless ballads from Friday to Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m. At Nobu Hotel Manila, DJ tracks will match the vibe of the luxury hotel from Thursday to Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

dwta releases single on unrequited love

CONTINUING her rise in music, dwta has released her new single, “Di Naman,” via Sony Music Entertainment. The alt-pop track is the Albay native’s expression of frustrations with someone who does not reciprocate her feelings. “Back when I first started writing it, it felt like I was just venting about my crushes and my fear of rejection. But as time passed and I experienced more, I realized the song wasn’t just about being scared to make the first move but also about accepting that sometimes things don’t go your way in love,” she said in a statement. The track, co-produced with Brian Lotho, reimagines chamber pop and jazz music influences through a contemporary lens. It is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Solaire adds one more show for Salonga’s concert

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City has announced an additional performance of Lea Salonga’s Stage, Screen, & Everything in Between concert on Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire. The Nov. 4 and 5 shows are already sold out, prompting the announcement of a third show to cater to more of her fans. All three shows include her special guest Clay Aiken, known for his first runner-up win on the second season of American Idol. Tickets for the additional show will be available starting Oct. 9 via TicketWorld.

Klockwise wins Red Bull Dance Your Style tilt

After the nation’s top dancers gathered to compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines National Finals at Rizal Park in Luneta last September, Valenzuela City-based Klockwise (Kenneth Martinez) was name the national champion. Mr. Martinez is known for injecting theatricality with his “campbellock” or “locking” freestyle performances. He now has a ticket to the World Finals as the exclusive representative of the Philippines. The finals will be held on Nov. 9 at Dome, NSCI, in Mumbai, India.

Choi Jin Hyuk fan-con set in Manila

FILIPINO fans of Choi Jin Hyuk will have a chance to meet their idol up close and personal in the “Choi Jin Hyuk Fan-Con Tour in Asia: Day and Night.” It will take place in Manila on Nov. 9 at the New Frontier Theater. Mr. Choi is known for his supporting roles in Gu Family Book (2013) and The Heirs (2013) and his lead roles in Emergency Couple (2014), Pride and Prejudice (2014-2015), Tunnel (2017), Devilish Charm (2018), The Last Empress (2018-2019), and Rugal (2020). His most recent TV series was Miss Night and Day with Lee Jung-eun and Jung Eun-ji. Tickets to the fan meet are available via TicketNet.