Entertainment News (03/15/24)

Glorietta to hold coffee and group therapy activities

FOR Women’s Month this March, Makati’s Glorietta Mall has launched a campaign titled, “How She Blooms: A Tribute to Thriving Women.” It will run from March 15 to 17 with a series of activities geared towards empowering women. One of the highlights of the campaign is a special Coffee and Group Therapy session focused on the topic of “compassion fatigue.” It will be hosted by Mind You, a mental health organization dedicated to improving access to mental health services. Registration is required via this link: https://forms.office.com/r/vFzkuCmCaN. Glorietta will be offering discounts on mental health sessions through the Mind You app, along with 10 complimentary sessions. Over the weekend there will also be art sessions, Pound workouts, and a workshop on essential oils.

Craft fair for female entrepreneurs

THE “Lokalakalan: Kultura, Kababaihan, at Kabuhayan Fair,” which will be held on March 15 to 17, is Security Bank’s way to honor and celebrate women. To be held in two locations — Makati’s Power Plant Mall and Muntinlupa’s Alabang Town Center — the craft fair is organized by female entrepreneurs from the Community Crafts Association of the Philippines (CCAP). The association is known for showcasing traditional crafts by community-based artisans and organizing capacity-building workshops on product development, design, and effective marketing strategies. The fair will showcase bags and accessories, garden and patio decor, home decor, homeware, artwork and prints, and ornaments. Customers with a Security Bank Credit or Debit Card can get up to 36 months on regular installments for a minimum spend of P3,000.

Cookbook launch, summer bazaar, cat adoption

MID-MARCH is filled with events at Quezon City’s Araneta City, starting with the launch of chef Tatung Sathou’s Young Chef’s cookbook on March 16, 3 p.m., at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2. The chef will be there to sign copies, and children can join basic cooking activities. From March 16 to 17, the ground floor of Manhattan Parkview will host a summer bazaar. On March 17, at the Farmer’s Plaza activity area, the community volunteer group The City Cats of Cubao will hold a full-day adoption drive for healthy stray cats in Cubao. For more information, visit Araneta City’s social media pages.

Paella Gigante returns to Ayala Malls

A well-loved culinary spectacle returns at the Greenbelt 3 Park in Makati. After a pandemic hiatus, the Paella Gigante will once again be cooked, this time on March 16 at 4 p.m. Spanish dance and music will also be performed while an authentic Spanish paella is cooked on a giant paellera. Guests are encouraged to come in their most colorful attire. Tickets are now available for P500 at the Greenbelt 3 Cinema Ticket Booth, and all proceeds from the event will be contributed to Sociedad Espanola de Beneficencia (a charity aimed to improve the well-being and quality of life of indigent and elderly Spaniards and Filipinos). For inquiries, call 843-0742 or e-mail info@senfil.org.

Art in the Park 2024 opens on Sunday

THE AFFORDABLE art fair, Art in the Park, returns this coming Sunday, March 17, at the Jaime Velasquez park in Makati City from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This edition gathers over 60 exhibitors representing galleries, art collectives, independent art spaces, and student groups to present a vibrant showcase of diverse talents and to offer an opportunity for fair-goers to engage, interact, and immerse themselves in Filipino creativity. As in previous years, Art in the Park 2024 features special exhibits by Filipino artists handpicked by the fair’s organizers. This year they are abstractionists Pepe Delfin and Clarence Chun, and multimedia graphic artist Demi Padua. There will be several dining options, and musical performances by Any Name’s Okay and Soulful Mood throughout the day.

LEGO launches ‘Play Unstoppable’ campaign

THE GOAL of the LEGO Group’s “Play Unstoppable” campaign is to inspire girls to explore and express their creativity without limits. The toy company previously conducted studies that showed that while 76% of young girls feel confident in their creativity, that number declines as they get older. LEGO will hold a series of “creativity caravans” around Metro Manila — in Toy Kingdom, Toy Express, Toys R Us, and LEGO stores — throughout March, which will be open to girls ages four to 15. Upon arrival, the girls can register on-site to receive a free LEGO Polybag set which they can play with at the activity area and take home for free after. For more information, check out LEGO’s official social media pages.

Newport World Resorts hosts Manila Coffee Festival

FROM March 15 to 17, Newport World Resorts will play host to this year’s Manila Coffee Festival (MCF) and “KapeTalks,” a series of in-depth discussions advocating the Philippine’s coffee culture and natural heritage. Spread across the three-day coffee lifestyle event, it is crafted to connect coffee makers, growers, and environmental spokespersons to all who enjoy a good cup. This year, the MCF returns to the MGBx Convention Hall at the Marriott Manila. Headlining KapeTalks is Kingson Sian, President and CEO of Newport World Resorts. Other speakers include environmental advocate and coffee enthusiast Howie Severino who will talk about his approaches to sustainability; culinary heritage advocate Dr. Kathleen Apilado who will discuss artisanal sea-salt making practices; and mambabatok Ammin Acha-ur who will talk about the thousand-year-old tradition of indigenous stick-and-thorn tattooing. The MCF is also setting the stage for homegrown talent in music and art. The Performance Theater will feature OPM stars such as Jikamarie, Leanne & Naara, Rangel, and more. Tickets are available at https://mcf24.helixpay.ph/. The Expresso Pass grants unlimited access to the full three days of the festival for P850, while a P350 regular pass can be used for any one day of the festival. A discounted rate of P200 is available for students, senior citizens, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) upon presentation of valid IDs at the festival venue. For more information on the Manila Coffee Festival, visit https://www.newportworldresorts.com/manila-coffee-festival-2024

Viu PH releases new Tagalog-dubbed series

VIU PHILIPPINES is offering five new Tagalog-dubbed series with remarkable female characters this March. These are the Korean dramas My Lovely Liar, The Escape of the Seven, Something in the Rain, and Missing: The Other Side 2; and the Chinese drama Be Together. From mystery dramas to fantasy thrillers, the Tagalog-dubbed selection is available for free on Viu. The platform offers over 100 Asian titles dubbed in Tagalog and Bisaya. Viu can be downloaded via the Apple Store, Play Store, or www.viu.com.

Spence Lee drops new album

SPENCE LEE has released an album under EarDrummers and 88rising. Titled S.H.O.T.T.A., which stands for “Soaring High Over the Turbulence Always,” the album offers listeners a glimpse into Mr. Lee’s multidisciplinary art. Along with the album, he also released a new video for the track “SRT” featuring Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd. His new songs tackle themes of faith in God, ego, pride, anger, love, loyalty, friendship, the growth mindset, self-improvement, and confidence. It blends live instruments such as pianos, guitars, and bass with soulful melodies, produced by Mike WiLL Made-it among others. S.H.O.T.T.A. is now available on all streaming platforms.