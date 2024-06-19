Arts & Culture (06/19/24)

1 of 9

Japanese fashion, art, culture in PH context lecture

“FILIPINO Lens on Japanese Fashion, Art, and Culture” is a hybrid lecture on the extensive and interconnected creative history between the Philippines and Japan. It will be held simultaneously in Manila and Tokyo on June 21 both online and at the Benilde campus. Facilitators include Karl Ian Cheng Chua, a historian specializing in Japan; Vincent Tan, board member of the Professional Regulatory Board of Interior Design; fashion designer Tracy Dizon who is a teaching artist in New York; natural dye artist Diana Katigbak who specializes in indigo dyeing; and Nicolle Luna, a professor under Benilde currently pursuing her MA at the Bunka Gakuen University. The lecture, free and open to the public, will be conducted in a hybrid setup with simultaneous physical and online platforms on June 21, 1 p.m. Philippine time. The physical lecture will be held at the 8F Commons of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Interested participants may join online via bit.ly/FilipinoLensHybridLecture.

Big Bad Wolf goes to Glorietta

THE BIG Bad Wolf book fair will be more accessible to the public when it opens at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center in the Ayala Center, Makati, from June 19 to 26. It is part of Ayala Mall’s broader advocacy, “BookLat: Open. Imagine. Discover,” which provides avenues for recreation and experiential learning. Ayala Malls will also host a donation drive, encouraging customers to share a book for every purchase they make at the book fair in support of fostering early childhood literacy. This project aims to collect 20,000 books that will benefit kindergarten to grade 3 students in public schools within Ayala Land Estates and Ayala Malls communities. To kick things off, Glorietta is pledging 1,000 books, which Big Bad Wolf will match.

NCCA Gallery unveils ‘Musa at Musika’ exhibit

ARTIST Anastacio E. Silverio has launched his exhibit, “Musa at Musika,” at the NCCA Gallery. The exhibit features 14 of his multi-media artworks which capture the resilience and emotive power of music, portraying it as a force that elicits love and helps overcome obstacles. The exhibit is ongoing until June 30 at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery, the Ground Floor of the NCCA Bldg., 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, Manila.

Free monotype printmaking workshop for teens

IMPRINT, a monotype printmaking workshop, is now accepting registrants for June 22. The class is designed for aspiring artists ages 13 to 17. Organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) in partnership with the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Culture-Based Arts of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), it will be facilitated by visual artist and art and design educator Hershey B. Malinis, the chairperson of Benilde’s Fine Arts in Culture-Based Arts Program. Free and open to the public, the workshop requires registration. The materials will be provided at the venue. It will be held on June 22, at 2 p.m., at the 14F Studio of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Nilad Community holds Dia de Manila heritage talks

THE HERITAGE network Nilad Community is holding two days of free talks about Manila heritage for Dia de Manila 2024. On June 22, architect Riel Diala will define heritage, conservation, and its significance in contemporary society at 11 a.m., and architect Ysa Peñas will discuss architectural queer heritage from the 1980s to present-day Malate at 1 p.m. The day will close with historian Xiao Chua’s talk on how today’s landmarks, monuments, and public spaces reflect history, scheduled for 5 p.m. On June 23, Stephen Pamorada of The Heritage Collective will explore the connection between cultural heritage and community identity at 1 p.m., and Diego Torres of Renacimiento Manila will give an overview of the historical development of Manila’s various neighborhoods at 4 p.m. All talks will be at The Art District at the Calvo Bldg., Escolta St., Binondo, Manila.

6 dance films at CCP’s Tara, Laro Ta(y)o

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) project Tara, Laro Ta(y)o, aims to promote the diverse Philippine dance tapestry by showing six dance films. The featured dances are the Mali, a Dumagat traditional dance; Koirdas di la Bordon of Cuyo, Palawan; Sipit-sipit from Eastern Samar; Kikembe from Cuartero, Capiz; Kasipa sa Manggis from Marawi, Lanao del Sur; and Buwa-buwan of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte. The CCP also created instructional videos and books to document unpublished dances from the different regions of the country, with materials on costumes, music, instruments, and choreographies performed by partner dance groups from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The Tara, Laro Ta(y)o films will be screened on June 25, at the Convention Center of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Avellana Art Gallery show pays tribute to founder

THE group exhibition Same House, Different Time features the works of Lexygius Calip, Joey Cobcobo, Eugene Jarque, Lynyrd Paras, Ryan Rubio, and Mac Valdezco, all of whom have called the Avellana Art Gallery home at some point, or whose careers were nurtured under its care. As a tribute to the gallerist and former president of Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc., the late Albert Avellana, the exhibit “tells the story of how one’s generosity of spirit and voice of encouragement, of having opened his home to others, can make a difference in someone’s life.” Same House, Different Time is currently on view at the Avellana Art Gallery, F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City.

Bawat Bonggang Bagay makes a comeback

FOR a special Pride Month celebration at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, the multifaceted artist and comedy icon Jon Santos will be back to stage with Bawat Bonggang Bagay, an interactive one-act play that was initially staged by The Sandbox Collective last year. It follows the story of a young child growing up with a parent facing mental illness. The show encourages audience participation in telling its message and story. The six performances will take place from June 22 to 30 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. It is recommended for audiences ages 15 and older. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

K-Comics World Tour brings exhibit to Manila

FANS of Korean comics can now discover the evolving world of webtoons at the K-Comics World Tour, opening on June 21 at the Groundspace Gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) in BGC. Hosted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, the event highlights webtoons’ impact on Korea’s entertainment industry, featuring popular K-drama adaptations like What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and Red Sleeve. The exhibition will be open to the public from June 21 to August 10. Entry is free and no registration is required. For visit inquiries, contact visits@metmuseummanila.org.