Entertainment News (05/24/24)

French board games and storytelling event at Podium

ALLIANCE Française de Manille will be hosting a French Board Games and Storytelling event on May 25, at the Podium in Ortigas, Pasig City. Throughout the day, there will be activities for people of different ages — storytelling, a Just Dance competition, and a game session lasting the whole afternoon — all at the “Legacy in Motion: A Visual Tribute to Olympic & Paralympic Athletes Exhibition” at the Atrium on Level 2. Boardgames and video games like Loup-Garous (Werewolves) and Mario Party will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Storytelling in French and English of À vos marques, prêts, nagez! by Marcus Pfister takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Finally, the Just Dance competition commences at 4 p.m. All activities are free to join and are open to all, both French and non-French speakers. To register, go to https://bit.ly/HDCPodium.

Galleria’s Winter Magic beats the heat

WINTER has come to Robinsons Malls through Winter Magic, which is open at Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas, Quezon City, until June 9. The cold-weather theme park is open daily at Level 1 Digiworld from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kids under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian. Skates and safety gear are available at the Magic Glide Eco Skating Rink while socks are required at all times inside Winter Magic Philippines. A Magic Ticket gets a customer access to the whole attraction for one hour. The 5-in-1 Attraction Tickets are P450 each and give the customer access to the Magic Glide Eco Skating Rink, Snow Play Zone, Bouncy Snow Castle, Snow Dome, and Winter Display. Visitors can also choose to get just a Skating Pass which costs P150 and gives them access to the rink for 20 minutes. A Snow Play Pass gives visitors 20-minute access to either the Snow Play Zone or Bouncy Snow Castle, for P100. For access to just the Snow Dome and Winter Display, it’s P150 for 15 minutes. Souvenir photos are also available for P120.

Toys from Bluey arrive in Philippine stores

THE BLUEY toy collection is set to be available in Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom stores across the Philippines by June 1. The toy’s arrival comes shortly after the series launched in Tagalog on local free-to-air channel TV5 in April alongside its home on Disney+. Licensed by Moose Toys and locally distributed by Ban Kee, the toys are based on the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning children’s television series by Ludo Studio and BBC Studios Kids.