Entertainment News (12/12/23)

Jerry Seinfeld in one-night show in Singapore

THE LEGENDARY comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be going to Singapore for a one-night only show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 14, 2024. It is part of his Australian tour and will be his only stop in Asia. Interested parties can sign up for the TicketWorld waitlist by Dec. 13, 11:59 p.m. (SGT) to get priority access to purchase tickets. The pre-sale period runs from 11 a.m., Dec. 14 to 11 a.m., Dec. 15 (SGT). Jerry Seinfeld teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Mr. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books and a children’s book. He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced.

The Little Prince and more screen online

THIS HOLIDAY season, a collection of award-winning and critically acclaimed fantasy films will be screened online for free through the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, beginning Dec. 14. Curated by Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art Museum Director Maricel Montero, the selection is a showcase of fanciful themes, from magic and supernatural occurrences, to mythology and folklore. The films are: Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (2022), which follows the story of an extraordinary girl, neglected and mistreated by her parents and terrorized by the school headmistress, who decides to take a stand to change the trajectory of her own life (Dec. 14); the Chinese animated epic Big Fish and Begonia (Da yu hai tang), about a teenager who participates in a coming-of-age ritual that transforms her into a dolphin, and is then transported into the human world where she finds a connection with a mortal boy (Dec. 15); The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince), this adaptation tells the classic tale of loneliness, friendship, and loss through the wonders of stop motion, and Little Reader (Ang Munting Mambababasa), a short movie on a street kid who was taught how to read by his mother (both on Dec. 16). All the films will be streamed at noon. It is free and open to the public. It will be held online via Zoom. Interested participants may register through https://bit.ly/46OSfST.

Spencer streams on Lionsgate Play PH

STEP into the troubled world of Princess Diana with Pablo Larraín’s film Spencer, streaming on Lionsgate Play. Set over three days during the 1991 Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer gives the audience a glimpse into the tumultuous mind of Diana, Princess of Wales (played by Kristen Stewart). Her once beautiful marriage to Prince Charles is quickly deteriorating in the wake of his extramarital affair. As the pressure mounts and the rumors of infidelity and divorce take a toll on Diana’s already fragile mental health, she yearns for a life outside the confines of the British monarchy. Larraín’s film blends the truth with fiction to create a poignant retelling of Diana’s life. Spencer will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home starting Dec. 15.

Barbie streaming exclusively on HBO GO

Barbie is premiering online exclusively on HBO GO on Dec. 15. From Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), Barbie stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) as Barbie and Ken. It comes to HBO GO following its successful run in theaters earlier this year. The subscription service can be found on https://www.hbogoasia.ph/ or the mobile app via the App Store or Play Store for P1,190 on the 12-month plan.

Felip joins Aegis, Jose Mari Chan in holiday concert

P-POP SOLOIST Felip is joining AEGIS: The Christmas Bonus Concert, which will be held at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque on Dec. 20, 8 p.m. The newcomer, also known as Ken to SB19 fans all over the world, will be joining balladeer Jose Mari Chan and the Manila String Machine for the yearender event featuring pop-rock group Aegis, who will be hitting the concert stage with their career-spanning hits. Tickets to the concert are available at TicketWorld outlets nationwide and on their official website. SSVIP ticketholders are entitled for a Meet and Greet (M&G) session after the concert.

Prime Video reveals Drag Den with Manila Luzon cast

THE CAST of Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season Two: Retribution has been revealed. The new season of the hit Filipino reality drag competition on Prime Video marks the global streamer’s first local show renewal in Southeast Asia. The fresh batch of drag queens will showcase their talents over eight episodes, to be released exclusively on Prime Video starting Jan. 18, 2024, with a new episode every week. This season’s 10 new queens (up from Season One’s eight) are Deja, Margaux Rita, Elvira B, Feyvah Fatalé, Maria Lava, Mrs. Tan, Moi, Marlyn, Jean Vogue, and Russia Fox. Drag Den with Manila Luzon Season Two: Retribution is produced by CS Studios, series creator and directors Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

EXO’s Lay Zhang graces fan gathering in Manila

CHINESE star Lay Zhang (real name: Zhang Yixing) returned to the Philippines after 10 years to serenade fans and answer their questions at an exclusive Manila fan meeting and music listening party on Dec. 4. Produced by Warner Music Philippines, the event had around 200 Filipino fans, dubbed XBACKs and EXO-Ls, who clinched invites after signing up online. The rapper last visited the Philippines in 2013 as part of EXO-M, then Chinese subunit of the K-pop boy group EXO. Now a solo artist and chief executive officer of his own entertainment agency, he thanked his Filipino fans for their unwavering support.

K-drama Moving nominated at Critics Choice Awards

A KOREAN drama series on Disney+ was recently nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the US’ 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Set across 20 episodes, Moving tells the story of a group of South Korean special agents working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. In October this year, it took home awards for visual effects, writing (Kangfull), lead actor (Ryu Seungryong), newcomer actor (Lee Jungha), and newcomer actress (Go Younjung) at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards. All 20 subtitled episodes of Moving are available in the Philippines, exclusively on Disney+.

Edwin Hurry, Jr. remakes Christmas OPM classic

THE original Pilipino music (OPM) classic “Sana Ngayong Pasko” has been remade by Edwin Hurry, Jr., released under Universal Records. This Christmas-themed love song is a remake of the original Ariel Rivera hit. Known as a YouTube content creator, Mr. Hurry Jr. has attracted audiences with his unique musical stylings and engaging online presence, boasting of 1.32 million YouTube subscribers. A native of Caloocan City and a graduate from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, his Harana Pranks series on Ome.TV, where he charms strangers with his serenade sessions, has gained millions of views. “Sana Ngayong Pasko” is now available on all major music platforms.