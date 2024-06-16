A’ja Wilson was beside herself when she met members of the media after the Aces bowed the Liberty yesterday. It was the defending champions’ fifth setback in the last seven matches, placing them at an even .500 after a 4-1 start, and she struggled to come to grips with reality. For all the individual end-to-end brilliance that firmly establishes her as a bona fide Most Valuable Player candidate, she has proven unable to lift the games of those around her with consistency.

To argue that Wilson has taken the losses hard would be an understatement. She holds herself accountable for the Aces’ progress en route to an expected title defense, and she’s bent on doing anything — everything — to be the rising tide that lifts all boats. In this context, she seems their inability to underscore their elite standing so far in the season as a reflection on her leadership. Never mind that they’re missing the services of point god Chelsea Gray, widely acknowledged as the glue that holds their system together.

Not that the Aces don’t have time to get their collective act together. After all, only one-third of the season is in their rear-view mirror. Notably, their schedule has likewise counted among the most difficult in the WNBA. Which is to say some measure of relief is in the offing. And, yes, they can confidently look forward to a big boost when Gray returns from injury; with her status having already been upgraded from “Out” to “Questionable,” it’s seen to come sooner rather than later.

For now, though, Wilson will have to do all she can to tread water. Given that the Aces still have two other Olympians in Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum to rely on, it may well be fair to contend that they’ve been underachieving. That said, they’ll be all right. They cannot but be. Because they have Becky Hammon at the helm. Because she’s on point. And because she’s not letting herself, and those around her, off the hook.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.