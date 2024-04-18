Dining In/Out (04/18/24)

1 of 4

Hello Kitty: Peninsula Manila’s new guest

Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Manila are taking things to a new level with a Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea at The Lobby. Inspired by Hello Kitty’s signature red bow, the cute collection of afternoon tea classics includes Strawberry Financiers and Strawberry and Rose Tea Sandwich Cookies and comes with a limited-edition cuddly Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Bear plush toy set. The Peninsula’s 50th anniversary Hello Kitty-themed Afternoon Tea runs until May 15, and is available daily from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The Lobby’s Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea is priced at P5,000 (with a pot of tea) and P7,000 (with two flutes of Champagne). Prices are subject to VAT, 10% service charge, and 12.6% local taxes. For inquiries, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888, ext. 6694 or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com for Restaurant Reservations, or visit peninsula.com.

Tanduay Heritage Rum celebrates excellence

Tanduay commemorates 170 years of rum-making with the launch of Tanduay Heritage, a blend of rums matured through inter-island tropical aging. “Tanduay Heritage pays homage to our Spanish roots in rum-making, back to our founding in 1854 during the Spanish period in our history. It also represents the brand’s striving for excellence throughout the years as it is blended from Tanduay’s finest reserves from different parts of the country,” said Roy Sumang, Tanduay International Business Development Manager. While Tanduay Heritage is a Spanish-style rum, it is 100% crafted by Filipinos and was made in the country’s different islands. It is blended from the reserved rums of Tanduay’s aging warehouses in Quiapo, Cabuyao, and Negros, which were column-distilled in Batangas and Negros. The molasses used in making Tanduay Heritage also came from Negros, and the reserved rums that went into it were aged up to 19 years in oak barrels that were once used for bourbon. Tanduay Heritage comes in an accordion-type gift box in black with streaks of gold, symbolizing a treasure that is being unveiled. Its bottle is also black and has a natural cork. Tanduay Heritage has a dark amber color, with aromas of dried tropical fruits, vanilla, oak, and caramel. It has a medium, smooth, and fruity body and tastes of toffee, creme caramel, pepper, oak, and honey. It has a warming medium-long finish manifesting nuances of molasses cookies and raisins. It is bottled at 40% ABV. Only 10,000 bottles of the Tanduay Heritage were made in a one-time production. It is available only until supplies last. “This is one of the most expensive rums that we are introducing. In the US, it will retail at around $80 and here in the Philippines, it will be around P4,000,” Mr. Sumang said. Tanduay Heritage is now available for purchase at select local and international stores. It will be available at shots.ph this month.

Oatside is having a festival

Oatside invites everyone to the Oatside Pocket Festival on April 20 to 21 at the Bonifacio High Street, 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Booths are open to the public and there will be games (Stack the Oats, Dunk the Oats, Pocket the Oats, Spin the Wheel), prizes, and other activities. The festival celebrates their latest oat milk offering — the Pocket Pack series. The plant-based milk is now available in a convenient 200 ml size and is now available in an Oat Latte flavor. Oatside Pocket Packs are already available at convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Uncle John’s, Lawson, and more, as well as Puregold, Landmark, Landers, All Day, and other leading supermarkets nationwide. The Oatside Pocket Festival is open to the public on April 20 to 21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pancake House opens at HCCH

Pancake House opened its newest branch at the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH). In partnership with Ayala Land, it is the only restaurant invited by the group to be a part of the medical facility. The store was officially inaugurated on April 5 by members of Max’s Group, Inc. and Ayala Land. HCCH is the first comprehensive cancer specialty hospital in the Philippines that offers end-to-end services. Now, with Pancake House in the fold, that also includes providing them, their family, and friends, as well as the medical staff, with the warmth of classic comfort food during trying times. Pancake House is on the ground floor of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Arca South, Taguig City. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

C2 releases Black Tea Peach

C2, the bottled tea brand, introduced C2 Black Tea Peach. Like other C2 variants, this peach-flavored drink is made with freshly brewed tea, brewed and bottled on the same day to retain peak freshness. C2 Black Peach comes in three sizes: solo (230 ml), regular (500 ml), and litro (1 L). C2 Cool & Clean is from Universal Robina Corp., the maker of snack and beverage brands such as Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Magic Crackers, Cloud 9, and Cream-O.