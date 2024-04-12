VETERAN filmmaker Jose Javier Reyes is the newly appointed Chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). He succeeds Tirso Cruz III who had held the position since 2022.

Mr. Cruz resigned early in March due to personal reasons, though he “will continue to support the Philippine film industry as an actor and as a private citizen,” according to an official statement.

A Facebook post by the FDCP, published on April 8, stated that Mr. Reyes had been chosen as the new chair. “He will officially assume his position as the head of FDCP, bringing more than 40 years of expertise in the Philippine film industry to the national film council,” the statement reads.

Prior to his appointment as chairman, Mr. Reyes served as a technical consultant of the agency. After the FDCP’s announcement, he shared the news twice on his Instagram page, the first time with the caption “Thy will be done.” The second post was captioned “Now the challenge begins.”

Mr. Reyes took his oath of office on April 11. His arrival comes just as the FDCP heads into several projects this month, namely the latest set of world cinema titles to be screened in the FDCP’s Cinematheque theaters and the second Parangal ng Sining awards.

ANNUAL HONORS

The Parangal ng Sining (Honor of the Arts in English) is an annual bestowment of recognition on “exemplary Filipino artists, scholars, and organizations for their significant contributions to the development of Philippine cinema.”

It is only in its second year, and is meant to “encourage Filipino artists, educators, and film institutions to continue to achieve and work for excellence in their craft.”

This year’s Lifetime Achievement awardees are veteran actress and former Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund) president Boots Anson-Roa, film critic and educator Dr. Nicanor Tiongson, filmmaker and educator Cloudaldo del Mundo, Jr., screenwriter Armando Lao, veteran actress Gloria Romero, the Society of Filipino Archivists for Film, and the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project or Sagip Pelikula.

Posthumous awards will be given to film curator and archivist Teddy Co and award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose.

The award ceremony will be held on April 19. — Brontë H. Lacsamana