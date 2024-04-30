WITH Hong Kong (HK) being as strong a travel destination as ever, Filipino tourists can now check out new Marvel superhero-related offerings at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Last year, Hong Kong saw a 302% increase in Filipinos making travel bookings via the Klook app. For the Disney theme park in particular, the Philippines is among the top markets whose citizens come to visit the former crown colony.

“Hong Kong opened up January last year, but we started to see tourists pick up and really travel sometime in March. That spike was something we observed only for Hong Kong,” said Michelle Ho, Klook Philippines’ general manager, at an April 25 briefing at the Disneyland Hotel in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

The themed resort has been open since 2005. Its tagline is “the happiest place on earth,” and its latest Marvel attractions tap into a fanbase that may find joy in immersing in a world of superheroes.

“Klook has over 600 tours and activities in Hong Kong and Macau. This includes the popular Disneyland-exclusive products,” Ms. Ho said.

This year, the theme park launched a “Marvel Season of Super Heroes,” which will run until June 10.

NEW ATTRACTIONS, ACTIVITIES

Marvel fans from around the world can join epic battles in Tomorrowland through the daytime show Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo and the nighttime drone show Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky.

Both shows, running until June 10, feature the Avengers who must fight the villain Arnim Zola and his serum-powered spies from Hydra. It takes place on the ground with park actors and in the sky with flashy drones, with parkgoers in Marvel-themed gear welcome to join in and help.

“We’re going to need more people to make this a fair fight,” Thor says as the Avengers make their entrance to assist the overwhelmed Stark Expo personnel in Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo. From here on out, Marvel fans are in for a treat.

Other Avengers in the show are Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel.

At night, Zola’s Swarmbots (a.k.a. drones) hover in the air over the Stark Expo section of Tomorrowland. The aerial battle changes shape as the Avengers launch their own counterattacks, making the drone show a spectacular attraction.

Rides at Tomorrowland have been rebranded to fit the Marvel theme, such as the Iron Man Experience and the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle. The Expo Shop offers Marvel-themed apparel, tote bags, accessories, interactive toys, and even a customized S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent ID, which identifies your superpower. Shoppers can also take pictures with life-size statues of Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man at the store.

When it comes to the food, Disneyland has introduced many superpower-infused treats, like the Starliner Diner’s Iron Man Burger Combo, Quantum Hot Dog, Hulked-out Super Power Churro, and the SpiderMan Popcorn Bucket.

The Archivist bar and restaurant at the Disney Hollywood Hotel also has a brand-new Marvel-themed menu, featuring Marvel Heroes Mini Burger Skewers and the all-meat Ragnarok Medley.

Marvel-themed staycations can be planned through early bird bookings. Guests are required to purchase their tickets in advance and have a valid park reservation for their visit, either through Klook packages or Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website, https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/. — Brontë H. Lacsamana