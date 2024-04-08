A ‘ruffian’ bag is the star of Givenchy’s collection

GIVENCHY’s Spring/Summer 2024 line has finally hit stores in the Philippines, after a debut last September in the grounds of L’École Militaire in Paris. The collection was shown to media guests at the Givenchy boutique in Greenbelt on April 3.

Stars of the collection include the Voyou bag (which translates to “ruffian”), slouchy and comfortable. Its new incarnation in the S/S 2024 viewing shows it with sliding chain straps and etched hardware buckles. The bag’s shape echoes throughout clutches and totes.

Meanwhile, the brand has a new 4G buckle (literally four Gs, as in the French brand’s initial, joined together). This is seen on buckles of pumps and sandals, embossed on a sandal, and in various chains seen in other bags.

Another bag that might cause interest is the sharp Cut Out, shaped like a classic hobo but plunging to a deep V in the center. This is also marked with the 4G chain, giving it a sophisticated touch.

The same 4G pattern is also seen making up the heels of pumps.

“For the Spring Summer 2024 Womenswear Collection, Givenchy reflects on a collective comprehension of elegance as shaped by the genetics of its own heritage and a present-day desire for simplicity,” said a statement from the maison. “Elegance is instinctive. An inherent sensibility, it is founded in codes that seduce our shared sense of sophistication: the drape of a chiffon dress, the curve of a sculpted neckline, the grace of a hand-painted flower.”

In the Philippines, Givenchy is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing, Greenbelt 4, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City. — JLG