Entertainment News (12/05/23)

Fil-Am film Asian Persuasion now in theaters

A MULTICULTURAL Filipino-led film is showing this week — Asian Persuasion, the directorial debut of Filipino-American producer-director Jhett Tolentino. Filmed entirely in New York, it is about down-on-his-luck chef Mickey (played by Dante Basco), who cooks up a crazy scheme to avoid alimony obligations by marrying off his ex-wife Avery (played by KC Concepcion in her acting comeback) through a fake internet dating profile. The film premiered at the SOHO International Film Festival in New York, where it won the Audience Choice Award for full-length feature.

James Taylor set to perform in Manila

OVATION Productions has announced that it will be bringing music legend James Taylor to Manila for a concert, An Evening with James Taylor, on April 8, 2024, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mr. Taylor has sold over 100 million albums throughout his career and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His hits include “Fire and Rain,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” and many more. The presale of tickets for An Evening with James Taylor starts on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., while the general sale starts on Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. via smtickets.com. Ticket prices range from P2,500 to P12,500.

Korean indie band The Rose to tour in Manila

FOR KOREAN alternative pop-rock band The Rose, 2024 may be the biggest year yet. They will be kicking it off with a multi-city world tour, with the Asia leg featuring shows in Jakarta, Manila, Mumbai, and Seoul. The announcement comes after a successful year of their US Headline tour and festival concerts throughout Europe. Pre-sale tickets for the 2024 concert in Manila will be available on their fan-driven app The Rosarium starting Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., ahead of the general sale on Dec. 11 via Ticketnet.

The Boy and The Heron release pushed to January

THE LONG-AWAITED Hayao Miyazaki film will be seen in Philippine cinemas for the first time on Jan. 8 instead of its initial November release date. A semi-autobiographical fantasy, the animated film follows a young boy yearning for his mother who ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. For further updates, stay tuned to Encore Films PH.

ATEEZ releases new studio album

GLOBAL chart-topping group ATEEZ have released their long-awaited second studio album, The World Ep.Fin: Will. The full-length album is out now via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records. It contains 12 tracks, including “Crazy Form,” which takes on a dancehall genre infused with an Afrobeat rhythm. The released preview video for the album has already garnered over 3 million views on YouTube. With the wrap of their tour, ATEEZ World Tour The Fellowship: Break The Wall, selling out shows in multiple continents including North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the group is set to start a new musical chapter with the new release. The album is now available on all streaming platforms.

Donny Pangilinan drops new song

SINGER and actor Donny Pangilinan is finally releasing new original music after over two years. Known for his versatility and charisma, Mr. Pangilinan is returning to the music scene with his new single, “Biglaan.” It tells the story of a guy unexpectedly falling in love with a girl, with a light and catchy tune. “Biglaan” was produced by Shadiel Chan and follows his song “Wings,” released in October 2021. It already has over 4 million streams on Spotify. It is now available to stream on all platforms.