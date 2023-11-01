Arts & Culture (11/01/23)

1 of 7

Nayong Pilipino convenes cultural education research summit

THE NAYONG Pilipino Foundation (NPF) convened its 3rd Research Summit on Cultural Education from Oct. 25 to 27. The summit brought to light the state and condition of cultural heritage education in the Philippines and brought together participants from different sectors to advocate cultural heritage education for lifelong learning. Its various talks and discussions were held at the Philippine Normal University in Manila, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the Ateneo de Zamboanga University over the course of three days.

CCP opens children’s month with art-filled event

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) will have “Himig Himbing: Isang Araw Para sa Mga Batang Sining,” a whole-day art-filled, child-friendly event, on Nov. 5 at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater). The mini children’s festival provides a safe space for children to express themselves through arts and experience Philippine cradle songs and lullabies. With a donate-what-you-can scheme, children and their nurturers can learn to play an indigenous instrument, explore music, dance and theater, learn about the art of coconut frond-folding, design t-shirts, weave dreamcatchers, make mandalas, monoprint on glass, and more. Virtual reality stations, short film and video screenings, and books and merchandise booths will also keep children entertained. CCP will launch its first publication on Philippine lullabies, titled Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin, A Collection of Cradle Songs From the Philippines, as well as premiere eight music videos of the eight selected lullabies for the second edition of Himig Himbing. Finally, there will be live performances by Bituin Escalante, Baihana, Ivar Fojas, Aleron Male Choir, and Lorelie Macaspac.

Instituto Cervantes concert pays tribute to Luis Eduardo Aute

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, is presenting the concert Born in Manila (A Tribute to Aute), on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the birth of the Manila-born singer-composer and painter Luis Eduardo Aute. This event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati. The screening of Con tu latido, filmed in distinct locations in Intramuros and featuring Filipino singers Bituin Escalante and Mark Anthony Carpio performing some of the songs of Luis Eduardo Aute, will open the event. This will be followed by live performances by some of the singers including Sheila Ferrer and Toma Cayabyab. The concert will also include the special participation of Spanish singer Rosa León, who will be arriving from Spain for this occasion. The early years of her career as a singer, in the 70’s, was closely linked to Aute, as she had popularized some of his greatest songs, such as “Las cuatro y diez” and “Al alba.” Entrance is free, on a first come, first served basis.

KCC, NCCA celebrate Filipino and Korean traditional clothing

IN A SPLENDID celebration of cultural diversity and heritage preservation, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) will present “Threads of Tradition: A Celebration of Korean and Philippine Traditional Attires.” The free event, set for Nov. 8, will take place at the Leandro Locsin Auditorium located at the NCCA Building in Intramuros. The invited speakers will have a discussion on the history and significance of Hanbok and Filipiniana respectively. Following the insightful lectures, attendees will have the exciting opportunity to experience wearing traditional clothing from either country. This interactive session will allow participants to immerse themselves in the rich and vibrant cultures of Korea and the Philippines by donning these beautiful garments. Registration is free and open to everyone interested. To secure a slot, visit https://bit.ly/ThreadsofTradition for more details.

Big Bad Wolf goes to Bacolod for the first time

THE BIG Bad Wolf book sale is going to Bacolod from Nov. 3 to 12, bringing over two million books to residents of Bacolod and nearby cities, who can expect exclusive deals, promos, giveaways, and discounts of up to 95% off on selected books. Big Bad Wolf’s roster will include bestsellers, classics, contemporary fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, cookbooks, design books, architecture books, thrillers, young adult titles, and children’s books. The sale will be at the Ground Floor of SM City Bacolod’s North Wing. For more information regarding Big Bad Wolf’s current and upcoming Book Sales, visit their website or check out their social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram.

CAST PH staged readings return this November

AFTER a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre (CAST) is bringing back its staged reading festival for a fourth season this November. Entitled “‘Tis The Season — In Search of The Christmas Spirit,” the festival will feature three plays that tackle everything we love (and hate) about Christmas. Themes of tradition, reconciliation, and sacrifice, will be shared with audiences with the hope of discovering the true meaning of Christmas. The plays will take place over the course of three weeks (every Monday) starting on Nov. 20 with Play #1 directed by Caisa Borromeo. The cast features Sheila Francisco, Topper Fabregas, Jillian Ita-as, accompanied by Rony Fortich on the piano. On Nov. 27, Play #2 will be directed by Cathy Azanza-Dy. The cast features Jaime Del Mundo, Justine Narciso, and Gabby Padilla. On Dec. 4, Play #3 will be directed by Jaime Del Mundo. The cast features Nelsito Gomez, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Maronne Cruz, Noel Rayos, and Robbie Guevara. All performances will be held in The Mirror Theatre Studio, 5th floor of the SJG building, Kalayaan Ave., in Makati. Each staged reading performance is P400. For ticket inquiries and reservations, contact 09453167768 or email castph20@gmail.com.

CCP holds photography group exhibit

IN THE upcoming featured exhibit organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Visual Arts and Museum Division, titled “Braille for the Seeing,” participating Filipino contemporary artists aspire to rekindle the profound joy of encountering art directly by delving into the diverse facets of contemporary photography, redefining, re-examining, and reimagining the medium. A CCP Exhibition Venue Grant Program recipient in 2020, the exhibit opens on Nov. 7 at the CCP’s Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, located on the third floor of the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater). It features works by Poklong Anading, Idan Cruz, Teo Esguerra, Angel Flores, Neo Maestro, Rhaz Oriente, Gary-Ross Pastrana, Angela Silva, Gerome Soriano, Jan Sunday, Stephanie Syjuco, Miguel Lorenzo Uy, and MM Yu. The exhibit highlights photography, as it evolves into different sculptural, physical, and material forms, interplaying with light, space, and scale; becoming interactive, through computer programs, chemical processes, and prompts. It runs until Dec. 10.

Silverlens Manila presents Geraldine Javier solo exhibit

SILVERLENS Gallery in Manila will be displaying a major solo exhibition by Geraldine Javier, opening on Nov. 18. Called “A Tree is Not a Forest,” it will take up three spaces of the gallery, tackling the importance of natural science discoveries and their relation with today’s environmental concerns. As an artist-farmer, Ms. Javier explores the processes of nature every day. Her recent investigations have expanded to contemplate the work of historically significant naturalists David Attenborough, Maria Sibylla Merian, Leonard Co, and Jane Goodall. Through paintings and textile installations, she responds with a plethora of mediums and techniques, and the potential of flora as collaborator in storytelling. A walkthrough with the artist will take place on Nov. 18, followed by an opening reception. The exhibit runs until Dec. 20.

Ballet Philippines brings Filipino Christmas tales to the stage

THE PHILIPPINES’ most beloved myths, legends, lore, and fairytales will come to the stage this December thanks to Ballet Philippines. From Dec. 15 to 17 at the Theatre at Solaire, Christmas Fairytales will be the holiday ballet offering that brings together the most beloved heroes and villains as well as princes and evil queens, from Ali Baba and the thieves to Cinderella, the Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. Tickets are now available at ballet.ph, TicketWorld, and the Solaire Box Office.