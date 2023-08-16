EVERYTHING is new in a post-pandemic world, which is a daunting thought for many — but definitely not for improvisational theater performers.

FOR its sixth year — also the first after the pandemic — the Manila Improv Festival will feature 70 improv acts from all over the world. They will utilize both cultural differences and technological innovations in a showcase of quick wit and showmanship from Sept. 7 to 10 at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Improvisational theater, or improv, is a form of theater where scenes and stories are created spontaneously and, on the spot, inspired by audience suggestions.

“The theme ‘Brave the New’ is perfect because we’ll be taking on so many new challenges. The first is the venue and spaces within, where we’ve never performed before,” festival director Dingdong Rosales said during the launch on Aug. 13 at the Ayala Malls Circuit.

“Stage A will be a cinema converted into a theater. Another space is an empty store unit in the mall. Then there’s the Manila Symphony Orchestra rehearsal hall, which is nice, but in the middle of the stage is their prized possession, a grand piano that we cannot move,” he explained.

Mr. Rosales noted that, because they are improvisers, they are well equipped to make these new, daunting things work in their favor.

This year’s festival will also see over 350 improvisers participating. They hail from more than 15 countries including Australia, India, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore.

“Our call for proposals encouraged lots of collaboration, and it’s exciting because many only met online or a few weeks before deciding to join. We have first-time performers from Vietnam, Slovakia, Austria,” Mr. Rosales said.

The festival is also the perfect avenue to display creative courage even in the face of change, according to festival producer Aih Mendoza.

“This sixth one is so special because it’s our comeback. Cultural differences come in but, in improv, we celebrate it, and it enriches our output,” she told BusinessWorld at the launch.

There will be shows utilizing ChatGPT, music looping technology, and many more innovations as well, highlighting just how fluid and dynamic the art form of improv has become.

For Mr. Rosales, this year’s edition also shows Manila Improv Festival coming full circle, since it will be held just a few blocks away from where it all started 11 years ago — at Quantum Cafe at the intersection of Ayala Ave., Kamagong St., and Bagtikan St.

“There were only eight performing groups back then, four foreign and four local. Now we have 70 groups and over 350 delegates from all over the world,” he said.

“We are the biggest improv festival in Asia — maybe even the world — and the most diverse one for sure.”

Tickets to the festival are now available at bit.ly/mif2023-tickets or via fb.com/manilaimprovfestival. — Brontë H. Lacsamana