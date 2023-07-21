THE NATIONAL Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is now accepting applications for accreditation of civil society organizations, peoples’ organizations, indigenous peoples’ organizations, individuals, local government units, government agencies, state universities/colleges, and public schools.

The NCCA grants program is competitive in nature, with project proposals passing through a rigorous and confidential evaluation process based on merit.

Under its charter, the commission is authorized to give grants to artists and cultural groups dedicated to the promotion and development of Philippine arts and culture. Applications are accepted year-round, but accreditation shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NCCAOfficial and www.ncca.gov.ph or email accreditation@ncca.gov.ph.