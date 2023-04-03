Home Arts & Leisure LIST: Schedules of malls, banks, and public transport for Holy Week and...
LIST: Schedules of malls, banks, and public transport for Holy Week and Day of Valor 2023
IN LIGHT of a long line of non-working holidays in the observance of Holy Week and Day of Valor in 2023, several malls, banks, public transportation lines, and businesses have announced their operating hours for the week.
Their adjusted schedules are as follows:
SM Supermalls
– Aside from SM By the Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for SM Supermalls’ complete adjusted mall hours.
Ayala Malls
– Aside from UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Solenad, and Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Ayala Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.
|
MALL
|
MALL HOURS
|
Alabang Town Center
|
April 6 and 7 – CLOSED
|
Ayala Center Cebu
|
April 6 and 7 – CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Abreeza
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Capitol Central
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Central Bloc
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Circuit
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Cloverleaf
|
April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Feliz
|
April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Legazpi
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Manila Bay
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Marikina
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Ayala Malls Serin
|
April 3 to 6: 10:00AM – 8:00 PM
|
Ayala Malls Solenad
|
April 3 to 7: 11:00AM – 9:00 PM (Regular Mall Hours)
|
Ayala Malls Vertis North
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Centrio Mall
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Fairview Terraces
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Glorietta
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Greenbelt
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Harbor Point
|
April 6 and 7: 10am to 8pm
|
Market! Market!
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
MarQuee Mall
|
April 6 to 7: CLOSED
|
One Ayala
|
Retail/Merchants
Bus Terminal
PUV Terminal
|
Pavilion Mall
|
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
|
Shops at Serendra
|
April 3-6: 10am to 9pm (regular mall hours)
|
TriNoma
|
April 6, 7 – CLOSED
|
The District Dasmarinas
|
April 3, 4, 5 – 10am to 8pm
|
The District Imus
|
April 3,4,5 – 10am to 9pm
|
U.P. Town Center
|
April 6 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
– Aside from Newport Mall, Southwoods Mall, Twin Lakes, Twin Lakes Shopping Village, and Newcoast Beachwalk, Megaworld malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.
|
MALL
|
MALL HOURS
|
Eastwood City
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Uptown Bonifacio
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
McKinley Hill
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Newport Mall
|
April 6 – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm
|
Forbes Town
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Twin Lakes Shopping Village
|
April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
|
Southwoods Mall
|
April 6 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
|
Twin Lakes, Tagaytay
|
April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
|
Festive Walk, Iloilo
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Paseo Center
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
San Lorenzo Place Mall
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
San Antonio Place
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Three Central Mall
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
|
Newcoast Beachwalk, Boracay
|
April 2 to 9 – 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
|
Clark Cityfront
|
April 6 and 7 – Closed
Banco De Oro (BDO)
-All brances will be closed from April 6 to April 9 in light of the Holy Week.
Unionbank
-All branches will be closed from April 6 to 10 except for Alabang Town Center and Alabang Country Club, which will be open on April 9, Sunday, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, respectively.
Metrobank
– Select branches will remain open to serve the public from April 6 to April 10 during the observance of the Holy Week and the Day of Valor.
– Shortened bank hours will be implemented in select operating branches on April 6, 8, and 10.
– All branches will resume operations on April 11.
PSBank
– All branches will be closed on April 6 and 7 (Holy Thursday and Good Friday), and on April 10 (Day of Valor).
– PSBank mobile app and ATMs are available.
– Crediting of payroll on the said holidays will proceed.
PUVs
– The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permit for public transport vehicles for Holy Week this year will be effective from March 31 to April 17, to accommodate the travels of commuters going home to their respective provinces due to the long holiday.
Railways
– To give way to the thorough maintenance activities for railway lines conducted yearly, the MRT-3, LRT-2, LRT-1, and PNR will suspend operations from April 6 (Thursday) to 9 (Sunday). Normal operations to resume on April 10 (Monday). — Brontë H. Lacsamana