IN LIGHT of a long line of non-working holidays in the observance of Holy Week and Day of Valor in 2023, several malls, banks, public transportation lines, and businesses have announced their operating hours for the week.

Their adjusted schedules are as follows:

SM Supermalls

– Aside from SM By the Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for SM Supermalls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

Ayala Malls

– Aside from UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Solenad, and Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Ayala Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

MALL MALL HOURS Alabang Town Center April 6 and 7 – CLOSED

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Center Cebu April 6 and 7 – CLOSED

April 8 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours)

April 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Malls Abreeza April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours)

April 9: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Malls Capitol Central April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10AM – 10PM

April 9: 10AM – 9PM Ayala Malls Central Bloc April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10AM – 10PM (Regular Mall Hours)

April 9: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Malls Circuit April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm (regular mall hours) Ayala Malls Cloverleaf April 6 and 7 : CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm Ayala Malls Feliz April 6 and 7 : CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm Ayala Malls Legazpi April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10am to 9pm (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Malls Manila Bay April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Ayala Malls Marikina April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (regular mall hours) Ayala Malls Serin April 3 to 6: 10:00AM – 8:00 PM

April 7 to 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Ayala Malls Solenad April 3 to 7: 11:00AM – 9:00 PM (Regular Mall Hours)

April 8 to 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Regular Mall Hours) Ayala Malls Vertis North April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Centrio Mall April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Fairview Terraces April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 to 10: 10AM – 10PM Glorietta April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Greenbelt April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Harbor Point April 6 and 7: 10am to 8pm

April 8 and 9: 10am to 10pm

April 10: 10am to 9pm Market! Market! April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM MarQuee Mall April 6 to 7: CLOSED

April 8 to 10: 10am to 9pm (regular mall hours) One Ayala Retail/Merchants

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 onwards: 7AM to 10PM Bus Terminal

April 6-10: 24hrs but with limited trips PUV Terminal

April 6-10: 5AM to 10PM but with limited trips Pavilion Mall April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10am-9pm (regular mall hours) Shops at Serendra April 3-6: 10am to 9pm (regular mall hours)

April 7: CLOSED

April 8, 9: 10am to 10pm TriNoma April 6, 7 – CLOSED

April 8, 9 – 10am to 10pm The District Dasmarinas April 3, 4, 5 – 10am to 8pm

April 6, 7 – CLOSED

April 8, 9 – 10am to 9pm The District Imus April 3,4,5 – 10am to 9pm

April 6-7 – CLOSED

April 8,9 – 10am to 9pm U.P. Town Center April 6 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

April 7 – CLOSED

April 8, 9 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

– Aside from Newport Mall, Southwoods Mall, Twin Lakes, Twin Lakes Shopping Village, and Newcoast Beachwalk, Megaworld malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

MALL MALL HOURS Eastwood City April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Uptown Bonifacio April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 11:00 pm McKinley Hill April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 11:00 pm Newport Mall April 6 – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

April 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Forbes Town April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

April 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm Twin Lakes Shopping Village April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Southwoods Mall April 6 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

April 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm Twin Lakes, Tagaytay April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Festive Walk, Iloilo April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm Paseo Center April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm San Lorenzo Place Mall April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm San Antonio Place April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Three Central Mall April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Newcoast Beachwalk, Boracay April 2 to 9 – 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Clark Cityfront April 6 and 7 – Closed

April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Banco De Oro (BDO)

-All brances will be closed from April 6 to April 9 in light of the Holy Week.

Unionbank

-All branches will be closed from April 6 to 10 except for Alabang Town Center and Alabang Country Club, which will be open on April 9, Sunday, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, respectively.

Metrobank

– Select branches will remain open to serve the public from April 6 to April 10 during the observance of the Holy Week and the Day of Valor.

– Shortened bank hours will be implemented in select operating branches on April 6, 8, and 10.

– All branches will resume operations on April 11.

PSBank

– All branches will be closed on April 6 and 7 (Holy Thursday and Good Friday), and on April 10 (Day of Valor).

– PSBank mobile app and ATMs are available.

– Crediting of payroll on the said holidays will proceed.

PUVs

– The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permit for public transport vehicles for Holy Week this year will be effective from March 31 to April 17, to accommodate the travels of commuters going home to their respective provinces due to the long holiday.

Railways

– To give way to the thorough maintenance activities for railway lines conducted yearly, the MRT-3, LRT-2, LRT-1, and PNR will suspend operations from April 6 (Thursday) to 9 (Sunday). Normal operations to resume on April 10 (Monday). — Brontë H. Lacsamana