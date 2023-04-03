IN LIGHT of a long line of non-working holidays in the observance of Holy Week and Day of Valor in 2023, several malls, banks, public transportation lines, and businesses have announced their operating hours for the week.

Their adjusted schedules are as follows:

SM Supermalls

– Aside from SM By the Bay, SM City Baguio, and SM City Puerto Princesa, SM malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for SM Supermalls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

Ayala Malls

– Aside from UP Town Center, Shops at Serendra, Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Solenad, and Ayala Malls Serin, Ayala malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Ayala Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

MALL

MALL HOURS

Alabang Town Center

April 6 and 7 – CLOSED
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Center Cebu

April 6 and 7 – CLOSED
April 8 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours)
April 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Malls Abreeza

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours)
April 9: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Malls Capitol Central

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8: 10AM – 10PM
April 9: 10AM – 9PM

Ayala Malls Central Bloc

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8: 10AM – 10PM (Regular Mall Hours)
April 9: 10AM – 9PM (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Malls Circuit

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm (regular mall hours)

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm

Ayala Malls Feliz

April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10am-10pm

Ayala Malls Legazpi

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 10am to 9pm (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Ayala Malls Marikina

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10:00 am to 9:00 pm (regular mall hours)

Ayala Malls Serin

April 3 to 6: 10:00AM – 8:00 PM
April 7 to 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Ayala Malls Solenad

April 3 to 7: 11:00AM – 9:00 PM (Regular Mall Hours)
April 8 to 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Regular Mall Hours)

Ayala Malls Vertis North

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Centrio Mall

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Fairview Terraces

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 to 10: 10AM – 10PM

Glorietta

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Greenbelt

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Harbor Point

April 6 and 7: 10am to 8pm
April 8 and 9: 10am to 10pm
April 10: 10am to 9pm

Market! Market!

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

MarQuee Mall

April 6 to 7: CLOSED
April 8 to 10: 10am to 9pm (regular mall hours)

One Ayala

Retail/Merchants
April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 onwards: 7AM to 10PM

Bus Terminal
April 6-10: 24hrs but with limited trips

PUV Terminal
April 6-10: 5AM to 10PM but with limited trips

Pavilion Mall

April 6 and 7: CLOSED
April 8 and 9 : 10am-9pm (regular mall hours)

Shops at Serendra

April 3-6: 10am to 9pm (regular mall hours)
April 7: CLOSED
April 8, 9: 10am to 10pm

TriNoma

April 6, 7 – CLOSED
April 8, 9 – 10am to 10pm

The District Dasmarinas

April 3, 4, 5 – 10am to 8pm
April 6, 7 – CLOSED
April 8, 9 – 10am to 9pm

The District Imus

April 3,4,5 – 10am to 9pm
April 6-7 – CLOSED
April 8,9 – 10am to 9pm

U.P. Town Center

April 6 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm
April 7 – CLOSED
April 8, 9 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

 

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

– Aside from Newport Mall, Southwoods Mall, Twin Lakes, Twin Lakes Shopping Village, and Newcoast Beachwalk, Megaworld malls all over the country will be closed starting April 6, Maundy Thursday. See the table below for Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ complete adjusted mall hours.

MALL

MALL HOURS

Eastwood City

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Uptown Bonifacio

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 11:00 pm

McKinley Hill

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 11:00 pm

Newport Mall

April 6 – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm
April 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Forbes Town

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 – 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm
April 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Twin Lakes Shopping Village

April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Southwoods Mall

April 6 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
April 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

April 2 to 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Festive Walk, Iloilo

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Paseo Center

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

San Antonio Place

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Three Central Mall

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Newcoast Beachwalk, Boracay

April 2 to 9 – 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Clark Cityfront

April 6 and 7 – Closed
April 8 and 9 – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

 

Banco De Oro (BDO) 

-All brances will be closed from April 6 to April 9 in light of the Holy Week.

Unionbank

-All branches will be closed from April 6 to 10 except for Alabang Town Center and Alabang Country Club, which will be open on April 9, Sunday, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, respectively.

Metrobank

– Select branches will remain open to serve the public from April 6 to April 10 during the observance of the Holy Week and the Day of Valor.

– Shortened bank hours will be implemented in select operating branches on April 6, 8, and 10.

– All branches will resume operations on April 11.

PSBank

– All branches will be closed on April 6 and 7 (Holy Thursday and Good Friday), and on April 10 (Day of Valor).

– PSBank mobile app and ATMs are available.

– Crediting of payroll on the said holidays will proceed.

PUVs

– The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) special permit for public transport vehicles for Holy Week this year will be effective from March 31 to April 17, to accommodate the travels of commuters going home to their respective provinces due to the long holiday.

Railways

– To give way to the thorough maintenance activities for railway lines conducted yearly, the MRT-3, LRT-2, LRT-1, and PNR will suspend operations from April 6 (Thursday) to 9 (Sunday). Normal operations to resume on April 10 (Monday). — Brontë H. Lacsamana

