EntertainmentNews (03/14/23)

Tickets now available for Regine show

TICKETS to Regine Velasquez-Alcasid’s concert, SOLO…Again!!!, will be on sale on March 16, at 10 a.m. The concert will be held on April 28 and 29, 8 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, under the stage direction of Paolo Valenciano, and musical direction of Raul Mitra. For ticket inquiries call 0917-550-6997, 0999-954-5922 or visit https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/.

CCP launches Cine Icons to honor new National Artists

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) honors National Artists for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Ricky Lee, and Nora Aunor, with the Cine Icons program launch on March 17, 4 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater). Cine Icons kicks off with the special screening of classic film Himala, written by Ricky Lee and starring Nora Aunor. A talkback with the two National Artists follows after the screening. Directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal, the classic film tells the story of an orphan claiming to have visions of the Virgin Mary and abilities to heal people which then made the rest of the residents of her isolated village find themselves questioning their own beliefs and values. As word of this phenomenon spreads, tourists, pilgrims, patients and a documentary filmmaker all arrive on a quest to partake in the miracle. Ms. Diaz-Abaya directed 21 full-length films, documentaries and TV shows, including the acclaimed trifecta Brutal, Moral, and Karnal as well as Sa Pusod ng Dagat, Jose Rizal, Muro Ami, and Bagong Buwan. Ms. Diaz-Abaya was known for cinematic works that mirror the social realities in the Philippines. A screenwriter, journalist, novelist, and playwright, Mr. Lee has written more than 180 scripts and screenplays, which garnered him numerous awards and recognitions. His recent works included: Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita, Mila, Anak, Muro-Ami, and Burlesk King, among others. Popularly known as the Superstar, Aunor is a Filipino actress, recording artist, and film producer who has appeared in plays, TV shows, and concerts. Her notable works are: Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, Minsa’y May Isang Gamu-Gamo, Bulaklak sa City Jail, Thy Womb, and Dementia, among others. Cine Icons featuring Nora Aunor will be held in May, featuring Bulaklak sa City Jail, in time for her birth month. In October, Cine Icons will feature Ms. Diaz-Abaya with screenings of Moral and Karnal. The screenings are free to the public, but registration in Event Brite in encouraged. For inquiries, call the CCP Box Office 8832-3704 or e-mail customercare@culturalcenter.gov.ph.

David Foster has residency at Solaire

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City celebrates its 10th anniversary with a series of events this March including an eight-show residency of music icon David Foster. David Foster and Friends, Live at The Theatre at Solaire will be held from March 21 to 26. The “Friends” in the Grammy-winning artist’s show include his wife and protégé Katharine McPhee (American Idol Season 5 runner up), Daniel Emmet (America’s Got Talent Season 13 finalist), Pia Toscano (American Idol Season 10 finalist), Martin Nievera, and Morissette. For updates on Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s 10th Anniversary celebrations and for David Foster and Friends, Live at The Theatre at Solaire, follow Solaire’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @solairesort.

Maria Clara and Ibarra streams on Netflix

GMA Network’s fantasy series Maria Clara and Ibarra will be available on the streaming platform Netflix Philippines beginning April 14. The series, a time-traveling tale in which a 21st century student despairing of passing her Rizal studies class, finds herself in the 19th century, in the middle of Jose Rizal’s novel, Noli Me Tangere. Barbie Forteza plays the time-traveling Klay, while Julie Anne San Jose plays Maria Clara and Dennis Trillo plays Ibarra. As she wanders into the world of Noli Me Tangere, Klay meets Maria Clara, Crisostomo Ibarra, the Curates, the Ilustrados, and the Indios. The characters teach Klay the value of history, empathy, patriotism, and love. It will also open her eyes to the realities and misery of ancient Filipinos during the Spanish colonization. After her journey in the novel ends, Klay returns to the present and ponders the fate of her beloved friends.

Dream Theater’s Top of the World Tour includes PHL

DREAM Theater, an American progressive metal rock band composed of James LaBrie (vocals), John Petrucci (guitars), Jordan Rudess (keyboards), John Myung (bass), and Mike Mangini (drums), will perform live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for the Top of the World Tour concert on May 4, 8 p.m. In 2019, the two-time Grammy nominated quintet embarked on a sold-out tour in support of both Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes from a Memory which was planned to stretch well into the next year. The COVID pandemic foiled those plans, LaBrie ended up in Canada and the rest in the United States. They had just finished construction on Dream Theater Head Quarter (DTHQ), a combination live recording studio and rehearsal space. With Mr. LaBrie in Canada, he initially wrote with the band via ZOOM on a monitor in DTHQ. In March 2021, he flew to New York, quarantined, and recorded his vocals face-to-face with Mr. Petrucci. The album ultimately threaded together lean and uncompromising hooks with tried-and-true technical proficiency. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic the band kept the music going, creating another studio album which is highlighted in their current world tour. Their upcoming concert in Manila will be promoted by Ovation Productions with TAPGO TV as official media partner; tickets range in price from P7,250 to P2,750 (plus ticketing charges) and are available via Ticketnet.com.ph. For details and updates about the concert check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions at https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/ .

Ben&Ben, Ebe Dancel headline Zark’s Fest 2023

AFTER a successful debut in 2019, Zark’s Fest returns this summer with their biggest offering in live music and comfort grub. Presented and produced by Zark’s Burgers burger joint and organized by GNN Entertainment Productions, the hybrid festival promises to treat its patrons with an exciting music lineup, more inclusive programming, a dedicated space for lifestyle, crafts, and arts merchants, and a hearty serving of American comfort food. Headlining the festival on May 13 at the Circuit Manila Events Grounds are the best-selling Filipino band Ben&Ben and 2021/2022’s most-streamed solo artist Zack Tabudlo, Ebe Dancel, Urbandub, Sandwich, The Itchyworms, BINI, Kiyo, SOS, Autotelic, Any Name’s Okay, Lola Amour, Hey June!, and Eli & Six The Northstar. This year’s edition will gave fair-themed booths and a more family-friendly vibe. Tickets to Zark’s Fest are available via bit.ly/zarksfest2023, with prices ranging from P2,500 for VIP tickets to P800 general admission tickets. Entrance is strictly from noon until 2 p.m. only.

New EP from indie group the vowels they orbit

FILIPINO indie pop/rock band the vowels they orbit has released its sophomore EP, tuloy tuloy tuloy!, the follow-up to their acclaimed first record, Ang Unang Ikot. Released under Sony Music Entertainment, the new EP speaks about never letting heartbreak get the best of you, and braving the world even when life gets more challenging than usual. “It is about finding ourselves caught in the cycle of our own emotions, yet still choosing to move forward,” the band said in a collective statement. “Because this EP is a continuation of the first, the phase of emotions is a bit heavier — from coping with the unfamiliar feeling of life without your first love in ‘Una,’ to dealing with grief and the loss of a loved one in ‘Clutch.’ However, it does end on a high note with ‘If You Come Back To Me,’ talking about being sure of oneself and not relying on another to live and grow. In the next phase, we are looking forward to more healed feelings.” The EP is produced by Rye Sarmiento, guitarist of 6cyclemind and Banda Ni Kleggy, and was recorded in his studio, Backdoor Recording Studio, during a six-day lock-in session in 2021. The EP of the vowels they orbit is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

P-Pop group YARA joins Sony Music

FOUR-member Filipino act YARA has signed up with Sony Music Entertainment and has officially debuted as a recording artist with the release of their new single “ADDA,” short for ‘Apat Dapat, Dapat Apat.’ “The song is about YARA. The story of YARA. The song reflects why YARA works hard to strive beyond their limitations and reach for their dreams. YARA wants their audience to know their story and draw strength from it to conquer their own fears, and learn from YARA’s experiences. YARA wants their listeners to take control of their own lives and dreams,” the group said in a statement. YARA is. They join the roster of P-Pop acts under Sony Music Entertainment, which includes SB19 and 4th Impact.