Chillin’ outdoors at Nobu Manila

I CAN say many things about going to Nobu Manila’s weekly Friday Chill-Outs, but this is the simplest reason for going: 50% off the Nobu Manila menu, and all you have to do is sit outside on a Friday, at 6 to 10 p.m. That isn’t hard at all, is it?

The promo, available at the cabanas, patio, and bar, began earlier this month, on the tenth, and will run as summer reaches its peak on the last day of March. Drinks and cocktails are half-off, just like many bars in the city from 6 to 10 p.m. These drinks include the brand’s signature sake: Ginjo Nigori (unfiltered, dry, and creamy), Nobu Soju (medium-bodied, dry and rich with a long, velvety finish), Nobu Junmai Daiginjo “The Sake” (medium-bodied, clean and complex with floral notes), and Nobu Special Reserve (full-bodied with a hint of yuzu, served on the rocks).

What will keep the visitors coming though are the half-off menu items: these include Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño, Nobu tacos, and Rock Shrimp Tempura served with either a creamy spicy sauce, creamy jalapeño, or ponzu. BusinessWorld got this spread during the launch on Feb. 10, and we especially recommend — well, all of them actually, which showed chef and hotel namesake Nobu Matsuhisa’s talent for fusing colorful Latin traditions and quiet Japanese tastes. The Friday prices make them more beguiling: for example, the Rock Shrimp Tempura once cost a cool P1,200, and are now (at least on Fridays) a much warmer P600.

Chad Ogden, F&B Operations Director for City of Dreams Manila told BusinessWorld that the main purpose of the promo is to use Nobu Manila’s outdoor space. “It’s a beautiful area. The water features are fantastic, the lighting is great,” said Mr. Ogden. BusinessWorld was sitting in one of the cabanas that Friday, surrounded by rippling water, interrupted by loud laughter and calls to do shots.

Mr. Ogden notes that Nobu Manila’s location is perfect for a chill-out promo: “There’s a lot of industry places around here,” he said, counting out the hotels and businesses around the area. “Leave work, come here, just relax, and have fun.”

The Chill-Out promo at Nobu Manila is available every Friday night until March 31. For inquiries and reservations call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com. — Joseph L. Garcia