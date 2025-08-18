Bringing Philippine design to Milan

1 of 10

Mentorship program builds on lessons learned here

TWELVE DESIGNERS are going to Milan this year for a mentorship program, culminating in a three-day exhibition in Fondazione Sozzani in Milan from Sept. 23 to 25.

The 12 delegates were announced in a press conference at Hotel Benilde in Manila on Aug. 11. They are a mix of young and established names: Adam Pereyra, Joseph Bagasao, Jo Ann Bitagcol, Tessa Nepomuceno, Carl Jan Cruz, Ched Dalogaog, Steffi Cua, Jerome Lorico, Renz Reyes, Gabby Garcia, Thian Rodriguez, and Vania Romoff.

The designers will be sent to Milan under the FASHIONPhilippines Milan Mentorship Program 2025, in cooperation with the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine Textile Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PTRI), the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC), and the LIT Fashion Consultancy.

The mentorship journey began right here in Manila, where a roster of local mentors had been guiding the delegates even before they set out for Italy.

“The mentor program was designed in order to address all the important aspects of the business of fashion,” said Program Co-organizer Tetta Ortiz-Matera of LIT Fashion Consultancy. “We specifically chose mentors who really champion small brands.”

Ms. Ortiz-Matera provided insights on collection curation and exhibition readiness, while stylist Ryuji Shiomitsu shared expertise on conceptual coherence and storytelling. Resource speakers Pam Quiñones and Trickie Lopa, shared their insights on striking the balance between staying true to Filipino roots while creating collections with international appeal.

Carmina Sanchez-Jacob of FASHx offered guidance on market positioning, pricing structures, and target demographics to ensure the collections are commercially viable. Rhea Matute, executive director of the Design Center of the Philippines, emphasized the delicate balance between creativity, innovation, sustainability, and marketability.

For brands requiring initial public offering registration and formal brand development, designer and educator Esme Palaganas gave advice, while Paolo Reyes of Monday Off lent his expertise in strengthening the designers’ social media content and digital presence. Complementing these creative and business-focused sessions, DOST-PTRI Director IV Dr. Julius L. Leaño, Jr. provided specialized mentorship on Filipino textile innovation.

In Milan, they will be taught by an eight-member panel of fashion leaders. The lineup, led by Sara Sozzani-Maino, creative director of Fondazione Sozzani and Milan Fashion Week International New Talent and Brand Ambassador, includes Riccardo Grassi, Niccolo Pasqualetti, Riccardo Terzo, Silvia Bertocchi, Ryle Tuvierra, Giulia Demitri, and Helena Boissonnas.

Ms. Ortiz-Matera said that the 12 designers/brands were chosen by the Italian mentors: “Most, if not all the jury panel found that they were very Filipino, but they were not traditional. It was so important for them, for the brands, to have a story to tell. That was, I think, the main reason why they were all selected.”

This program seems to be a culmination for Ms. Ortiz-Matera’s projects, dating back to before the pandemic where designers would attend talks from international buyers giving advice on better marketability abroad. These were accompanied by numerous pop-ups, seminars, and shows abroad, with the goal of helping Filipino designers not just to show, but to sell.

“When you do shows abroad — you get publicity and all that — but after the show, there’s no sales showroom, there are no buyers coming. That component kind of gets lost in translation,” she told BusinessWorld.

“I wanted to put together a project that encompassed the whole business of fashion,” she said. “Is it a culmination? I don’t want to say culmination. There’s more.”

Meanwhile, in a speech at the presentation, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque urged the designers: “Make your mark. Represent our culture with pride. Remember: you are not just going to Milan as designers. You are going as storytellers, ambassadors, game changers, and the representative of the Republic of the Philippines.” — Joseph L. Garcia