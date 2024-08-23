HOME decor, food, jewelry, clothing: all Filipino, all under one roof. That’s what one can find at the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair (NTF).

The fair runs for four days from Aug. 21 to 25, at the Megatrade Halls 1 through 3 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

During the opening ceremony on Ninoy Aquino Day, Aug. 21, DTI-Bureau of Marketing Development, Promotions, and OTOP Director Marievic Bonoan discussed this year’s theme: Go Green! Go Local! “This year’s theme… is more than just a tagline. It is a call to action, for all of us to support our local MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) who are committed to eco-friendly practices, and promote the use of sustainable materials,” she said in a speech.

Ms. Bonoan told BusinessWorld: “That’s the call of the times. We have to use our indigenous materials.”

There are 271 exhibitors offering items ranging from indigenous textiles from Abra through Namarabar Ethnic Products Shop, trophies and plaques made as you wait from Antipolo, woven handicrafts (and a giant sunhat) from Quezon, and bags encrusted with pearls from Batangas (and a set of shell-shaped minaudières crafted with capiz shells from Cebu). Other products we saw included hand-painted baro’t saya, clothes made from flour sacks, various bee-related products, Ifugao woodcraft, jewelry from Camarines Norte, and shoes from Marikina.

The fair also features halal products, coconut-based innovations for medical use and personal care, novelty items, holiday decor, and home furnishings.

They’re also quite affordable: only one of the items we bought cost over P1,000 (a bracelet); a packet of cacao tea cost P195, while a flour-sack kimono jacket cost P850.

“They were endorsed by the regional and provincial offices, and then there’s a screening committee represented by the private (sector) and the government,” said Ms. Bonoan about the selection of exhibitors.

The NTF will facilitate business matching and networking activities between MSMEs and institutional buyers, providing opportunities for collaboration and growth. The event will include the Philippine Sustainability Pavilion, the Coconut Philippines Pavilion, the KAPEtirya Coffee Pavilion, the RAPID Growth Project, and the Innovation and Services Cluster for government and private sector partners.

According to a statement, last year’s Hybrid National Trade Fair generated P42.06 million in sales. Last month’s National Food Fair brought in P61.3 million in cash sales, booked sales, and orders under negotiation, according to an announcement by the event’s host, Issa Litton.

DTI Acting Secretary Cristina Roque, the founder of the Kamiseta clothing brand, said in a speech, “Every product we support and every partnership we forge contributes to a larger movement: one that uplifts and builds a more vibrant economy. We will be opening nooks and areas in all Philippines embassies around the world to showcase and promote Philippine products for retail and wholesale buyers.

“For our MSMEs, remember: you are not alone in this journey,” she said. “The government, the private sector, and the entire nation stand with you.”

The NTF is open to the public and admission is free. Aspiring entrepreneurs can join future DTI-BMDPO fairs through their local DTI Office. They may also reach out to the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP by sending an e-mail to Ms. Bonoan at BDTP@dti.gov.ph. — Joseph L. Garcia