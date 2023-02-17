Stuff to Do (02/17/23)

1 of 6

Art Fair Philippines returns to The Link

ART FAIR Philippines is back in its home venue, The Link carpark at Ayala Center, Makati, on Feb. 17 to 19. Now on its 10th year, this year’s fair will feature a “new biophilic design.” The fair will have 63 exhibitors from the Philippines and overseas. General admission tickets are P350, while students get discounted tickets at P50, and Makati students at P100. This year Art Fair Philippines introduces a new section that focuses on digital media, computer technology, animation, virtual or augmented reality, the metaverse, and Non-Fungible Tokens. Co-presented by BPI and located at The Link’s Roof Deck, artists mounting special exhibits include Faye Abantao, Kiko Escora, Mark Andy Garcia, Raymond Guevarra, Pow Martinez, Yeo Kaa, and Peter Zimmerman. Wawi Navarroza’s self-portraits feature in a survey of Southeast Asian photography. There are several more special exhibits. There will also be ArtFairPH/Talks, ArtFairPH/Workshops, which focuses this year on digital art, and ArtFairPH/Film. Also complementing the fair is the “10 Days of Art” initiative, which started Feb. 10 and will run until Feb. 19. This series of events around the Makati Central Business District — with participation by galleries, museums, bars, restaurants, and retail establishments — celebrates art beyond the venue of the fair. For more information, visit the Art Fair Philippines www.artfairphilippines.com.



The Japan Fiesta returns onsite

FANS interested in Japanese pop culture can check out Japan Fiesta on Feb. 18 and 19 at the and Palm Drive Activity Center at the Ayala Center, Makati. With the goal of strengthening the friendship between Japan and the Philippines, the Japan Fiesta Council gathers major airlines and travel agencies that offer trips to Japan. Visitors can book their tickets, schedule their tours, and buy their travel essentials from the council’s partner airlines and agencies during the event. Meanwhile, there will also be food booths that offer Japanese snacks and beverages. There will also be performances by Namahage Satokagura, the Taiko Drummers, and a guest performer from Japan. OtaCutE, on the other hand, will take Japan Fiesta visitors to the world of cosplay through various stage and booth activities. There will also be performances by the all-girl groups MNL48 and R RULES, as well as through a special appearance of half-Japanese beauty queen Yana Fuentes. To discover more about Japan Fiesta 2023 at Glorietta, visit its official website at www.japanfiesta.ph and its Facebook page at Japan Fiesta PH.

Round table on Intramuros rehab

ON FEB. 19, 2 p.m., at the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes de Manila, there will be a round table discussion on the building proposals submitted by Filipino architecture students as part of contest to design a residential building for a vacant lot in Intramuros. The judges will be discussing the projects that won first, second, and third prize. The judges are architects Gerard Lico from the University of the Philippines, Rino Fernandez from the University of Santo Tomás, Michael Manalo from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and Rancho Arcilla, the Chairperson of the Intramuros Technical Committee on Architectural Standards. The winners came from the Technological University of the Philippines, the University of Northern Philippines, and Mapua University. Admission to the discussion is free. “Rehabilitación de Intramuros: Round table discussion on the proposals submitted by Filipino students in the framework of the EULAT program” is organized by Instituto Cervantes in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain, and AECID. For details e-mail cenmni@cervantes.es or follow the Instituto Cervantes on social media. The Instituto Cervantes’ Intramuros branch is located along Calle Real, Plaza San Luis, Intramuros, Manila.

Gigi De Lana live

SINGER Gigi De Lana and the Gigi Vibes band are headlining a concert called G Rules at The Theatre at Solaire on Feb. 18, 8 p.m. After the success of their Domination concert tour last year in Manila, the Middle East, and the US, Ms. De Lana and her bandmates — Jon Cruz (musical director, keyboard), Jake Manalo (bass), Julius Traqueña (guitar), and Romeo Marquez (drums) — will perform their original songs and song covers. Presented by ABS-CBN Events and Solaire Resort Entertainment City, ticket prices range from P1,620 to P6,480. Available on ticketworld.com.ph and the Solaire Box Office.

PETA’s Walang Aray premieres this weekend

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is to full live performances in the theater with a new original Filipino musical, Rody Vera’s Walang Aray. Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, Walang Aray is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay Walang Aray, based on Severino Reyes’ classic zarsuela, Walang Sugat. The musical mashes the timeless classic with contemporary language, funk and pop tunes, and tongue-in-cheek humor. This old-meets-new production is directed by Ian Segarra, with original music by Vince Lim, and caps PETA’s emerald year. Walang Aray runs at the PETA-Phinma Theater, PETA Theater Center, New Manila, Quezon City, from Feb. 17 to May 14. For partnerships and show-buying inquiries, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112 or e-mail PETA at petatheater@gmail.com.

TP’s Ang Pag-uusig premieres this weekend

TANGHALANG Pilipino (TP) presents Ang Pag-uusig on Feb. 17 to March 12 at the Black Box Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Ang Pag-uusig is a Filipino translation of the Tony Award-winning play The Crucible by Arthur Miller. The show features TP’s senior actors Marco Viaña, Lhorvie Nuevo, Toni Go, and Jonathan Tadioan. The Crucible used the setting of the Salem witch trials in the 1690s to comment on the United States government’s persecution in the 1950s of people accused of being communist. Ang Pag-uusig in turn, uses The Crucible to comment on the Philippine situation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/tanghalangpilipino.

Bridal fair at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts celebrates all kinds of love with the return of its special Valentine’s event, “Royal Weddings,” a showcase of some of the most beautiful bridal gowns, a wedding fashion show, a fair for wedding essentials, and more. From Feb. 12 to 19, the Royal Weddings Exhibit will be on view at the Newport Mall. The Haute Couture Gown Exhibit includes dresses made by Mak Tumang, Amir Sali, Val Taguba, Albert Andrada, Boy Kastner, Pat Santos, Pablo Cabahug, Yeye Pantaleon, Jazel Sy, Edwin Uy, and Leo Almodal. Emerging designers in the industry also showcase a collection of wedding gowns at The Grove 2F Newport Mall. The Royal Weddings Fair will run from Feb. 16 to 18 at The Plaza 2F Newport Mall. All wedding essentials will be found in one place, from wedding rings, giveaways, to catering, cakes, make-up, lights and sounds, and more. On offer are special wedding packages from Newport World Resorts’ international hotel brands Hilton Manila, Holiday Inn Express Manila, Manila Marriott Hotel, and Sheraton Manila Hotel, along with Winford Manila Resort and Casino and Belmont Boracay. On Feb. 18, beauty stylists Daniel Forro, Ralph Dela Cruz, Almira Presentation, Dann General-Seterra, and Pamzkie Luna demonstrate the art of bringing out the bride’s most beautiful look in the Bridal Beauty Hair and Makeup Showcase. This includes a fashion show featuring the bridal collection of premiere couture designer Pat Santos. For the finale, the Royal Wedding Fashion Show gathers local designers to present their wedding dress creations on Feb. 19. Beauty queens and fashion models will walk down the aisle wearing bridal gowns from Carl Arcusa, Ehrran Montoya, Joan Ricafuente, Sheila Marie Del Rosario, Mikee Andrei, Ulysses Caragayan, Paolo Blanco, MC Mikael Castillo, Markie Cadag, Mark Lixcel Lantican, Thian Rodriguez, Ranel Espaldon, Adam Balasa, Ryan Chris Baylen, Prisco Y Juliana, Jay Magada, Chris Egne, Edwin Uy, Jian Lasala, Mara Chua, and Nicole Santos.