Entertainment News (02/10/23)

A Valentine’s date with Ice Seguerra

SINGER-songwriter Ice Seguerra will perform in a post-Valentines concert titled Becoming Ice on Feb. 18 at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino in Cebu City. In this concert, Mr. Seguerra will be serenading the audience with songs that chronicle his journey as an artist, including “Pagdating ng Panahon” and “Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa” and many more. Tickets are available at SM Tickets (https://bit.ly/BecomingIceCebu) and at the Waterfront Cebu ticket counter. For ticket inquiries and reservations, call 023-232-6888 or 0915-535-3873.

Harry Styles coming to PHL

GRAMMY Award winner Harry Styles’ Love on Tour will make a stop at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 14. Smart subscribers will have a chance to win tickets by visiting the Smart Live site at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/smartlive and clicking on the raffle registration for Love on Tour to get a link to the registration form. The promo is ongoing until Feb. 21. Smart Prepaid and TNT users can avail of the PowerAll 99 or GigaPower 99 to earn two times more raffle entries; PowerAll 149 or GigaPower 199 to earn four times more entries; and GigaPower 499 to earn six times more raffle entries. Smart Postpaid subscribers with Plan 999 and up can hike it up to eight times more entries while subscribers with lower plans can gain six times more raffle entries.

Copycat Killer on Netflix

NETFLIX will be releasing the Chinese-language crime thriller Copycat Killer globally on March 31. Adapted from a popular crime mystery novel by Japanese writer Miyuki Miyabe, Copycat Killer is set in 1990s Taipei and tells the story of the first-ever serial murder case in Taiwan. Taking advantage of the widespread interest, the media-savvy serial killer turns the case into a national spectacle, fueling gossip and notoriety. A no-nonsense prosecutor, played by award-winning actor Wu Kang-ren, vows to solve the case only to realize that things are not what they seem. The cast includes Alice Ko, Tuo Tsung-hua, Yao Chun-yao, Fandy Fan, Cammy Chiang, and Hsia Teng-Hung, with a guest appearance by Ruby Lin (producer and leading actress of Light the Night).