Entertainment News (03/04/25)

Disney+ now on Cignal

CIGNAL subscribers can now enjoy even more Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning series, and Korean dramas on Disney+, which carries movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and general entertainment content brand Star. Subscribers can access Cignal Play Premium 149 as well as Disney+ for P700. Current Cignal subscribers can also enjoy Disney+ as an add-on to their existing subscriptions starting at the special rate of P495 per month.

SM Malls illuminated for Women’s Month

UNITED NATIONS Gender Thematic Group, the Philippine Commission on Women, and SM Cares jointly led the ceremonial lighting of the SM Mall of Asia globe, marking the start of the Philippines’ observance of Women’s Month. The “Purple Your Icon” advocacy is ongoing in SM malls nationwide, including Aura, Clark, Seaside Cebu, Fairview, North EDSA, Sto. Tomas, BF Parañaque, Mall of Asia, and Megamall. Their facades are illuminated in purple at night throughout March. This year’s theme for Women’s Month, “Babae sa Lahat ng Sektor, Aangat ang Bukas sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Women in All Sectors, Will Lift Tomorrow in the New Philippines), reinforces the core objective of Republic Act 9710, or the Magna Carta of Women — to empower women, promote gender equality, and ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities.

Ayala Malls Cinemas to screen The Brutalist

OUT in Philippine cinemas on March 5, exclusively at Ayala Malls, is Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist. The film emerged triumphant in three categories at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards: Best Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Actor for its lead Adrien Brody who plays Jewish Hungarian architect László Toth. The film follows Toth, who escapes a war-torn Europe and arrives in America to pursue a new life and fulfill his ambitions. The film also stars Oscar nominees Guy Pearce as a wealthy industrialist patron, and Felicity Jones as Toth’s wife.

Blogapalooza goes to Dinagat Islands

THE blogger event Bloga SZNs is headed to the Dinagat Islands from March 7 to 9. The three-day excursion will bring together content creators from all over Mindanao for networking and collaboration. This is part of organizer Blogapalooza’s initiative to nurture creators beyond Metro Manila. According to a press release, unlike the usual BlogaFest held in the city, Bloga SZNs is all about celebrating local talent and fostering a strong community of influencers.

K-pop star Jisoo’s solo fan tour includes PHL

JISOO — a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK — is set to meet fans worldwide through her first solo Asia fan tour, 2025 JISOO ASIA TOUR: “LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!” It kicked off with a fan meeting in Seoul in February and will go to seven Asian cities, beginning with Metro Manila on March 14 — at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City — followed by other Asian cities, namely Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. The tour also celebrates Jisoo’s first EP, Amortage, which was released in February. Tickets for the fan tour in Manila are now available via www.ticketnet.com.ph, TicketNet outlets, and the TicketNet Box Office.

Romcom The Divorce Insurance out on Prime Video

THE Korean romcom series The Divorce Insurance, starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-been, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee, will be available on Prime Video starting March 31. It follows insurance expert Ki-jun who embarks on a mission to create a divorce insurance product. Through this journey, he and his team learn valuable lessons about love and self-discovery.

FX’s Dying for Sex on Disney+ in April

DISNEY+ recently announced that FX’s Dying for Sex, a new limited series starring Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, will premiere on April 4 exclusively on Disney+. All eight episodes will be available at its premiere. It is inspired by the story of Molly Kochan, who receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer and decides to leave her husband to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. The series is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether.

The Red Envelope to screen in cinemas

WESTEC MEDIA Limited and SM Cinema will be presenting Thai supernatural comedy The Red Envelope in Philippine cinemas on April 9. The film brings a Thai twist to the ghost marriage concept, following a man who finds himself in an unexpected union with a spirit, leading to “a hilarious and heartwarming adventure.” It stars Billkin and PP Krit.

Toto returns to perform live in Manila

AFTER 17 years, the award-winning band Toto will be holding a concert on May 4 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, presented by Ovation Productions with Blast TV as the official media partner. Since the band’s last visit to the country in 2008, Toto has received a diamond certification for the song “Africa,” whose current cumulative sales now exceed 10.5 million, while “Rosanna” hit the milestone of double platinum with sales of two million copies. The song “Africa” has now been streamed two billion times on Spotify, while “Hold the Line” has reached the milestone of a billion streams. Cumulative Toto album sales now exceed 50 million copies, with the band’s repertoire played more than 3 million times daily on Spotify alone. Ticket prices for the Manila concert range from P2,880 to P9,280, and will be available starting March 6 at smtickets.com.

Disney+ renews hit drama Paradise for 2nd season

DISNEY+ has announced that the original drama series Paradise, which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a second season. The political thriller is from creator Dan Fogelman and stars Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins. Paradise is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals — until the tranquility is disrupted by a shocking murder followes by a high-stakes investigation. Aside from Mr. Brown, the show also stars James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

New K-pop group KiiiKiii debuts

STARSHIP Entertainment has announced its newest rookie girl group, KiiiKiii, a quintet composes of Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum, and Kya. Their pre-release track, “I DO ME,” encapsulates the group’s candid and whimsical approach, a vibrant pop-dance number that aims to strike a chord with the Gen Z mindset of independence.

Slico and It All Started In May join Universal Records

EMERGING solo artist Slico and vibrant band It All Started In May have officially joined Universal Records. The label searched social media platforms like TikTok and scouted the two artists there. Slico, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, has garnered a fan base of over 100,000 followers on TikTok. Meanwhile, It All Started In May is composed of five members: Red, Mikee, JP, Jai, and Pau, all of whom aim to leave their mark on OPM with a blend of alternative, indie, and pop rock elements, earning 20,000 followers on TikTok. The two are set to release new records under Universal soon.

Gloc-9, Abaddon, Smugglaz, and Hero release joint single

ICONIC Filipino rapper Gloc-9, alongside Abaddon, Smugglaz, and Hero, has just unveiled their latest collaboration, “Halimaw.” The track has Gloc-9’s distinct storytelling and social commentary, complemented by the fresh perspectives of Abaddon, Smugglaz, and Hero, who bring their own experiences and styles.

SB19 releases first single off its new EP

FILIPINO pop group SB19 has released “DAM,” the first official single off its upcoming EP, Simula at Wakas. The track fuses elements of hip-hop, Celtic and Filipino folk, EDM, industrial, and prog-rock, while retaining the signature martial energy that defined its previous hits “What” and “GENTO.” The title “DAM” is a play on the Filipino word “Pakiramdam” or “feeling” in English. It is accompanied by a music video, set in a dark, medieval fantasy world inspired by the brutal and tragic tales of knights, sorcerers, ravens, and looming castles, made by 1032 LAB.

Pokémon Champions’ first video reveal is out

THE Pokémon Company has announced the new Nintendo Switch and mobile device software title Pokémon Champions. The game allows players to enjoy battles like in previous Pokémon series games, utilizing familiar mechanics such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves to form battle strategies. Players can compete for the highest rank worldwide in Ranked Battles, for fun in Casual Battles, or intimately with friends and family in Private Battles. Pokémon Champions will be compatible with Pokémon HOME, the cloud service for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

The Rings of Power announces new cast numbers

PRIME VIDEO has confirmed that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for the series’ upcoming third season, which is currently in pre-production. The show will resume filming this spring at the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. Mr. Bower will be a series regular, while Mr. Marsan will appear in a recurring role. The globally successful series, which has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide, continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.