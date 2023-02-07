South Korean bargain shopping show gets Philippine adaptation

SINCE everyone loves a bargain, and online platforms have made these even more popular, a Korean reality show on shopping and figuring out the best deals for a product now has a Philippine version.

The Philippine adaptation of South Korea’s web variety show Nego King premieres on Feb. 8, 8 p.m., on ANIMA Studios’ YouTube Channel and LazLive on the Lazada app.

The original Korean Nego King premiered in 2020 on YouTube. Since then, it has aired 60 episodes across four seasons.

Nego King Philippines is produced by KROMA Entertainment’s ANIMA Studios in partnership with global entertainment company A+E Networks Asia.

“As a global IP Media Group, we’re constantly creating new formats that transcend cultures and languages. We’re thrilled to have found a likeminded partner in Kroma, to bring Nego King to the Philippines,” the A+E Networks Asia Managing Director said in a statement.

“Fueled by our desire to expand our content portfolio, we now bring to our audience a fresh and original unscripted show that is excellently delivered by our talents and creatives at ANIMA. And on top of our objective to wildly entertain our viewers each and every episode, we also want to reward them royally with unprecedented deals courtesy of our episode partners,” Head of ANIMA Studios Bianca Balbuena said in a statement.

The host of the local version of Nego King is television and radio personality Sam YG (real name: Samir Gogna) who is the show’s “Nego King” or king of negotiation. He negotiates with company executives to lower product prices and come up with offers for the show’s audience.

In the show, Mr. Gogna roams the streets of Metro Manila to interact with potential customers. He asks them their thoughts on a product and what would make them purchase it. These people’s sentiments will serve as a basis to negotiate the best deals with business owners for discounts and offers that viewers can avail in each episode.

“Talagang lalapitan ko iyung mga tao (I will approach people) — man on the street, mga normal citizens. Ako ang hahabol sa kanila (I will go after them)…,” Mr. Gogna explained during a media conference on Feb. 2 at Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

The product to be negotiated over will be revealed to the host just before he roams the streets.

“I don’t even know the product or service that I am going to be talking about or dealing with for the episode. Ire-reveal siya sa akin naka-camera on na (It will be revealed to me on camera),” he said about the candid aspect of the show.

ANIMA Studio’s Head of Distribution and Operations Aldo Miravalles said that the featured products are “attuned to the Filipino taste.”

“He does not know where our ANIMA production crew is going to drop him off. I think the importance of that is the localization of our shoots,” Mr. Miravalles said, adding that man on the street subjects will vary from employees, vendors, and students.

Episodes of Nego King Philippines will be uploaded weekly starting Feb. 8. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman