TERA Information and Connectivity Solutions, Inc. (TERA), a subsidiary of MacroAsia Corp., is working to become a fixed-line internet service provider for both business and residential users in the next three to five years, a company official said.

“That’s our aspiration … for the next three to five years,” TERA General Manager Anthony G. Hilario told reporters on Friday after the company signed a partnership deal with telco solutions distributor Gur Lavi Corp.

“[We take] baby steps to become a service provider,” he added.

Under the partnership, TERA aims to deliver “end-user experiences as technology and tier 1 internet services provider to the LT Group, Inc,” a listed holding company of business tycoon Lucio C. Tan.

With Gur Lavi, MacroAsia hopes to reduce operational costs and boost its digitalization efforts as it strives to recover from the pandemic crisis.

Gur Lavi is the company behind TeLavi Cloud, an all-in communication platform introduced amid the pandemic. It provides cloud telephony solutions, team messaging, videoconferencing, and call center solutions to enterprise and residential customers.

“We feel that Gur Lavi has very good expertise and technical understanding of the whole technology side. That is something we can leverage on. Hopefully we can learn a lot from them,” MacroAsia President and Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Luis T. Luy said.

For his part, Gur Lavi President and Chief Executive Officer Erwin Co said: “We wish to impart our expertise, our knowledge in helping TERA and the other companies in their group in their digital transformation journey.” — Arjay L. Balinbin