Entertainment News (01/17/23)

Shanghai Nights at The Pen

SHANGHAI NIGHTS: From Madame Ning with Love (A Chinese New Year Celebration with Desire, Danger, and Dance) will be held on Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at The Peninsula Manila’s Salon de Ning. The evening will feature the improv group SPIT in an immersive two-hour melodrama featuring a love triangle, set in 1920s Shanghai on the eve of Chinese New Year. The audience will help decide the fate of lovers to the tune of the music of the Jazz Age, as they sip on cocktails and have their fortunes told. The evening’s festivities cost P888 (inclusive of taxes and one drink). For inquiries and reservations call 8887-2888 local 6694.

Duty Free Philippines holds 3-day sale

DUTY Free Philippines (DFP) welcomes the Year of the Water Rabbit with the “Chinese New Year Jan-Pack Sale” on Jan. 21-23. International travelers, — balikbayans, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and foreign tourists — can take advantage of deals as participating brands will offer discounts of as much as 20% on selected items. The sale will run on Jan. 21 at DFP’s downtown Fiestamall store in Parañaque City and on Jan. 22-23 at Luxe Duty Free in Pasay City. Traditional lion and dragon dances will be held be on Jan. 23 at both the Fiestamall and Luxe Duty Free stores. There will also be a Chinese Wishing Ceremony officiated by Feng Shui master Patrick Lim Hernandez at Luxe Duty Free where shoppers can join and offer their New Year wishes.

Bautista celebrates 20 years

SINGER Christian Bautista celebrates his 20th year in showbiz with an anniversary concert, The Way You Look at Me, on Jan. 28 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. The show includes guest performances from The CompanY, Julie Anne San Jose, Sam Concepcion, and Morissette Amon. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/TWYLAMtickets. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/stagestalents/.

February concerts at Newport

NOSTALGIA reigns in the Newport Performing Arts Theater in February as several concerts feature music from the 1970s to the ’90s. Three of the biggest heartthrobs from the 1970s — Christopher De Leon, Tirso Cruz III, and Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz — will perform in Some Kind of Valentine, a two-night Vegas casino-style spectacle showcasing the trio’s flair for humor, wit, and comic frolic. Lovi Poe will join them onstage for the pre-Valentine concert at Newport Performing Arts Theater on Feb. 3 and 4. On Feb. 11, the theater will be the venue for The Music of Love, a sentimental concert featuring Richard Poon, Kyla, and Sitti. Finally, on Feb. 14 and 15, Gary Valenciano will ignite the stage with his music and passion in the Gary V: Re-energized Manila concert. His special guests will be pop-rock princess Yeng Constantino and his daughter and award-winning songwriter Kiana Valenciano. Tickets to Some Kind of Valentine are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, with prices ranging from P1,500 to P8,000. Tickets to Gary V: Reenergized are also available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, with prices ranging from P1,800 to P9,800. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via 0917-658-9378, 0917-872-8309, and 0917-872-8734, or call Ticketworld (8891-9999), or SM Tickets (8470-2222).

Your Place or Mine on Netflix

REESE Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in Your Place or Mine, which debuts on Netflix on Feb. 10. They play Debbie and Peter, who are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA, he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Miley Cyrus releases new single

MULTI-platinum selling recording artist and songwriter Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers,” the first single from her forthcoming 8th studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. The track finds Miley opining on self-love and courage. The song comes with a fashion-forward video , created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with Stephen Galloway serving as creative movement director. Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally on both digital and at physical retailers on March 10. Fans can pre-order multiple physical configurations on shop.mileycyrus.com.

New release from Jason Marvin

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Jason Marvin starts 2023 with the release of his new single, “Oras.” Brimming with lush, gentle arrangements and laid-back vocals, the piano-driven ballad finds the Cornerstone Entertainment artist traveling back in time to amend a romantic relationship. It also touches on the idea of admitting one’s mistakes and using them as motivation to become a better person. “Oras” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines.