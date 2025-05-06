Entertainment News (05/06/25)

1 of 11

CreaZion Studios releases Kabisera supercut

THE 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Kabisera is now available for free on YouTube, as a tribute to two beloved actors in Philippine cinema who have recently passed away: the late National Artist Nora Aunor and the late television director and actor Ricky Davao. This edition of Kabisera, released by CreaZion Studios, aims to revisit the acclaimed sociopolitical drama and celebrate both actors’ legacies. It follows a family grappling with the harsh realities of extrajudicial killings and political abuse. It is available to stream via YouTube.

Paolo Sandejas, Clara Benin collab on folk-pop track

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas has tapped indie-folk favorite Clara Benin for a new version of his song “Roses.” Fresh from his recently released debut album, the world is so small, the track reimagines the original tune, after the two artists met over Zoom and exchanged ideas and recordings. Produced by longtime collaborator Xergio Ramos, Ms. Benin’s contributions to Mr. Sandejas’ song went beyond her voice; she also honed the harmonies and vocal arrangements. “Roses” is now out on all music streaming platforms.

Last Mission: Impossible out this May

PARAMOUNT Pictures and Skydance are presenting the final installment of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning takes the cast and crew to the Arctic, where Mr. Cruise reprises the role of Ethan Hunt. Christopher McQuarrie is the film’s director. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett. It will be out in all cinemas on May 17.

Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla marks 4 decades with concert

ON MAY 17, Zsa Zsa Padilla will be taking the stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City for her 42nd anniversary concert, Through the Years. The concert aims to be “a grand celebration of her journey, spanning four decades of music, love, and life.” She will share the stage with iconic collaborators, including Gary Valenciano and Erik Santos; plus her children Zia Quizon and Karylle. The concert will be under the creative direction of director Rowell Santiago, with Homer Flores as musical director. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Everything About My Wife goes to Hong Kong, Macau, UAE

THE romantic-comedy film Everything About My Wife, produced by CreaZion Studios, GMA Pictures, and Glimmer Studios, is set to premiere internationally this May. It show in cinemas in Hong Kong and Macau on May 8, and in the United Arab Emirates on May 23. Directed by Real Florido and written by Rona Co, the film stars Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo as a married couple who find themselves at a crossroads seven years in, with Sam Milby playing a potential third party in their relationship.

Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown on Disney+

THE Oscar-nominated biopic on American folk musician Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown, will be arriving on the Disney+ streaming platform on May 21. Directed by James Mangold, the film invites Bob Dylan fans to revisit their favorite songs and younger audience members to get to know the 1960s icon through his rapid ascent in folk music. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, with Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro in the supporting cast.

Netflix hosts live event Netflix Tudum 2025

TO CELEBRATE the global fandoms of Netflix’s popular series and movies, the streaming service will be holding a live event titled “Netflix Tudum 2025.” The high-energy show will be streamed on the platform on May 31 at 8 a.m. (Philippine time), live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with stars, exclusive reveals, and live performances aimed at fans around the world. The show can be streamed from this link: www.netflix.com/TUDUM.

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty out in July

THE 3rd season of Prime Video’s global hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, will premiere in July, as announced by the platform in a short teaser. It revealed that the coming-of-age drama will launch on July 16, featuring 11 episodes, exclusively on Prime Video. Led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, the new season will continue to follow Lola Tung as Belly as she navigates first love and growing up, and is caught in a love triangle between two brothers.

Ed Sheeran announces new album, releases song

THE new album by Irish singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, titled Play, is slated to be released on Sept. 12. In the meantime, he has come out with a song, “Old Phone,” from the album. The album aims to “explore new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from around the world.” His most recent song, “Azizam,” revealed how Mr. Sheeran was inspired by his exposure to the Persian musical culture. “Old Phone” narrates the disorienting act of reconnecting with the past. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Wednesday S2 to drop in 2 parts in August, September

JENNA ORTEGA will reprise her iconic role as Wednesday Addams in the forthcoming second season of Wednesday. The fan-favorite Netflix show will be a two-parter, with part one launching on Aug. 6 and the second part coming on Sept. 3. The show will continue to follow the titular character’s adventures at Nevermore Academy, where more supernatural mysteries await. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be back, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

Incubus reveals new album title

AMERICAN rock band Incubus has unveiled the title of their upcoming album: Something in the Water. The record will be out later this year on Virgin Music. It is their ninth studio album, and the first one since 2017. Lead singer Brandon Boyd called it “a really great record” that all the band members are proud of. The album also marks their first with new bassist Nicole Row.