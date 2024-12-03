Entertainment News (12/03/24)

Coca-Cola holds PHL’s biggest drone show

COCA-COLA Philippines recently hosted the country’s largest drone show in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, home of its largest bottling plant, captivating the audience with a synchronized display of over 1,300 drones. The dazzling spectacle combined technological innovation with the rich traditions of a Filipino Christmas. Through intricate drone formations, iconic holiday symbols such as parol lanterns, Santa Claus, and the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck illuminated the night sky, bringing the festive spirit to life. The Philippines, known for celebrating the longest Christmas season in the world, is one of six locations worldwide chosen to host Coca-Cola’s drone show.

GMA Network shows stream for free on Viu Philippines

GMA Network is bringing its popular programs to Viu Philippines, allowing fans to watch select shows for free starting Monday. This initiative is made possible through a premium catch-up service that lets viewers enjoy some of the network’s most popular shows on the streaming platform. The lineup of GMA’s hit series includes Magkaagaw (Broken Faith), Las Hermanas, Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat (All or Nothing), The Better Woman, Inagaw Na Bituin (Written in the Stars), The Gift, Bihag (The Silent Thief), Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit (Stars of Hope), To Have and To Hold, and the iconic comedy show Bubble Gang. In addition to the newly added titles, viewers can also enjoy a variety of other GMA shows already available on the platform. These include I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, Legal Wives, Artikulo 247, Return to Paradise, Nagbabagang Luha (Flame of Love), The Fake Life, Nakarehas na Puso (Prisoners of the Past), Lolong, Widows’ Web, First Yaya and its sequel First Lady, Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday (Hidden Lies), Hanggang sa Dulo ng Buhay Ko (Obsession), Sahaya, Onanay (The Way to Your Heart), Pamilya Roces (Family Jewels), and Ika-5 Utos (Revenge).

Mark Rivera releases debut single

PRIMARILY known as an actor, Mark Rivera is diverging from the world of movies and TV to explore music. Managed by ALV Talent Circuit and recently welcomed to the Media Quest Artists Agency, Mr. Rivera has released his first single titled “Wag Siya” under Universal Records. The song is about wanting someone who wants someone else. It is available on all streaming platforms.

Higher Brothers member KnowKnow releases first EP

IN collaboration with 88rising and following the success of the singles “Velvet” and “No Pressure,” the member of the group Higher Power, KnowKnow, has released an EP, Mr. Enjoy Da Melody, which is out now. The EP weaves together five distinct tracks into a vibrant musical journey. Its focus track, “No Halo,” has a bonus Chinese version on the record. Mr. Enjoy Da Melody is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

We Are Imaginary releases new single

INDIE rock duo We Are Imaginary is coming from their 15th anniversary and 4th studio album with a brand-new single. Comprised of founding members and brothers Ahmad Tanji (vocals and guitars) and Khalid Tanji (guitars), the band has dropped “Pinkish Hue,” the first single marking a new chapter in their musical journey. The guitar-pop track blends shoegaze and 1990s alt-rock influences. The lyrics explore the slow erosion of a love once vibrant and full of promise. “Pinkish Hue” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Disney+ announces new Tempest cast members

1 of 3

DISNEY+ has unveiled new additions to the cast of its highly anticipated original series, Tempest, a Korean spy thriller. Joining the lineup of US stars, the new cast members include Korean actors Gang Dongwon (Peninsula) and Jun Gianna (My Love from the Star), both of whom have earned critical acclaim for their roles in various successful series. Also joining the cast are John Cho, Michael Gaston, Spencer Garrett, and Christopher Gorham, as well as Joel De La Fuente, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Brooke Smith, Jacob Bertrand, Tom Lenk, among others. Tempest is one of the highly anticipated Korean series featured at the recent Disney Content Showcase, set to premiere for streaming in 2025.