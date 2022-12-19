Style (12/19/22)

1 of 11

LOOK Store opens in SM Mall of Asia

THERE’s a new destination in town for makeup fans and beauty enthusiasts: the LOOK Store at SM Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City. There are more than 70 makeup, skincare, hair and nail care, and fragrance brands to choose from at LOOK, including cult brands like Drunk Elephant, Augustinus Bader, Tom Ford, La Mer, Laura Mercier, Jo Malone, and Shiseido. There are in-store experiences such as skin consultation by La Mer, the nail bar by Barry M, hair analysis and hair styling by Aveda, brow services by Benefit, makeover by NARS, Estee Lauder, and Make Up forever. LOOK has beauty experts who are happy to provide personalized tips as well as more information about the variety of products offered in the store. The LOOK Store is located at 2F SM Mall of Asia, South Wing, Main Building. For more information, visit www.lookatme.com.ph.

Penshoppe’s Holiday Edit collection

FASHION brand Penshoppe has just released its Holiday Edit collection so mixing and matching for holiday events is easy. Its must-haves for a festive look this season include satin, dressy tops, and cozy jackets. There is a cropped fleece cardigans that comes with a top, the perfect set to keep warm and looking pretty; heeled sandals that go well with the dresses; denim shorts, straight-leg or slim jeans, as well as statement tops. These pieces are available online and in select Penshoppe stores. With Penshoppe’s Shop Online, Pick-up in Store option, shoppers can order online and pick up the items at any participating branch of their choice. Check out the latest from Penshoppe, visit https://www.penshoppe.com/.

adidas Basketball unveils the 2023 collection

ADIDAS Basketball has unveiled The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01, the first of the brand’s series of premium offerings. The collection features an array of luxury sportswear apparel in a muted palette, ranging from premium sweats, track pants, sleeveless shirts, shorts and more. The collection is designed to consider effortless form and function while delivering on a style versatility – on and beyond the court. The 2023 Collection: Chapter 01 arrives in Halo Green, Metal Grey and Cloud White, available for purchase on the adidas App and at https://www.adidas.com.ph/chapters-basketball, retailing from P1,700 to P5,200.

The Montblanc Star Legacy

FROM the fields of Paris’s Champ-de-Mars horse racing track to the wrist, Montblanc continues to reinvent its Star Legacy Nicolas Rieussec Monopusher Chronograph. The story started on Sept. 1, 1821 at Paris’s Champs-de-Mars horse racing track where Nicolas Rieussec was testing one of his latest inventions, a timekeeper designed to record the precise times of all the horses as they crossed the finish line. Rieussec became the inventor of the world’s first inking chronograph, marking the history of fine watchmaking. Fast forward to 2007, Montblanc unveiled a wristwatch version of Rieussec’s technology, featuring its first in-house movement. Over the years, Montblanc has presented an array of different iterations of the design with different materials, finishings, and colors. This year, this classic timepiece has been given a new contemporary look with several details that reinforces the historical Paris connection, where the story first began, and take the model firmly into the future. There are two new interpretations of this timepiece — one in stainless steel, and the other in DLC-coated stainless steel (limited to 500 pieces). Both come in a new ergonomic pebble-shaped case measuring 43mm in diameter (the previous size was 44.8mm) with blue details that recall the color of ink — as a nod to the original device — and an onion-shaped crown. There are a number of elements that celebrate Paris: a graphic Clous de Paris motif on the dial (replacing the previous Grain d’Orge design) which is continued onto the textile strap and the oscillating weight; open-worked indexes; dynamic dauphine hands with Super-LumiNova1; dark grey baton indexes, a new typography on the chronograph counters; a black, semi-transparent sapphire crystal on the case back; blued screws on the dial and movement, and strong color contrasts between the anthracite grey and electric blue. Completing the Paris connection, a mention of the “Academy of Sciences, Paris” is engraved on the flange, as a reminder that the academy validated Rieussec’s invention in 1821. The name “Chronographe Nicolas Rieussec” is also engraved at 12 o’clock. The Montblanc Star Legacy Chronograph Nicolas Rieussec is powered by the self-winding Manufacture monopusher chronograph movement MB R200 that was the very first in-house movement by the Maison. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams and Resorts World.

J-beauty holy grails

THOSE sleepless nights and hours spent working overtime, holiday shopping and gift wrapping can show, especially on one’s skin. The Japanese always makes sure they have a face lotion which function as skin conditioners, softening and hydrating it, and even performing a few extras. As the key step to “mochi mochi” skin or skin that is baby-soft, bouncy, and velvety matte (that looks and feels like that popular Japanese dessert), face lotions are full water-pushing humectants like hyaluronic acid to plump up dehydrated skin. One of these is cult fave J-beauty brand Hada Labo. The Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion Rich is Hada Labo’s flagship product that’s been updated with an enhanced formulation. It contains five types of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin, replenish optimum moisture, create a moisture-locking shield to prevent moisture loss, and enhance absorption of other skin-care ingredients. This formula also has the world’s first fermented hyaluronic acid which improves its barrier function. The Gokujyun line also offers the Gokujyun Hydrating Light Lotion that has the same hydrating formula as the former, just lighter for oily or combination skin. This is just one of the Hada Labo products that help create the mochi-mochi look. The J-beauty skincare brand is treating shoppers to exclusive promos and freebies: purchase Hada Labo products at The SM Store’s Beauty Section in SM North EDSA from Dec. 29 to Jan. 11 to enjoy these perks. Hada Labo face lotions and other products are available at Watsons and Zalora, and through the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. For more beauty and skincare tips, visit hadalabo.com.ph and follow @HadaLaboPH on Facebook and Instagram.

Max Mara launches in the Philippines

MAX MARA has opened its first store opening in the Philippines in Greenbelt 3, Makati. The opening showcased the latest collections, including the Max Mara mainline, S Max Mara, and its selection of accessories, as well as its iconic coats. Max Mara coats, such as the Manuela, the 101801, the Ludmilla and the Teddy are collected by the best dressed. The store features vaulted ceilings and a skylight, and the interiors are a well-balanced mix of strain gré, brass, metal, oak wood, and colorful marble which create a welcoming atmosphere across the main area, which is centered by a column in raw stone. Sophisticated furnishings from leading Italian design brands make the new store evoke Max Mara’s fundamental brand values of Italian craftsmanship and timeless construction.

Bench partners with UnionBank on store digital payments

UNION Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has partnered with Suyen Corp. (BENCH Group) to help the clothing and lifestyle brand digitize payments in its more than 800 brick-and-mortar and affiliate stores all over the country, for easier and more convenient transactions for its customers. The contract between UnionBank and BENCH was signed on Nov. 14 at the UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City. To help BENCH digitize its transactions, UnionBank will be generating in-store QRPH codes that will serve as additional payment channels for shoppers. This will allow them to quickly pay for their purchases without worrying about loose change. They also won’t need to use their on-hand cash or fall in line to withdraw cash at ATMs, saving them time. Because the partnership leverages QRPH’s wide range of accepted payment providers through partner banks and popular digital wallets, shoppers can pay for their purchases digitally without worrying about using services or apps they are not familiar with, and simply opt for those that they are already using. “We believe that the use of QRPH in our offline stores should bring many benefits and convenience to our customers,” said Vice President for Business Development Group of BENCH Bryan Lim.

Brother concept store opens in SM Fairview

BROTHER International Philippines Corp. recently opened the company’s fifth concept store in the Philippines at the 3/F Cyberzone in SM Fairview, Quezon City. The concept store will carry the complete range of Brother products, which includes printers, scanners, labeling machines, cutters, and sewing and embroidery machines. Shoppers will also enjoy special holiday promos and discounts. “The Brother concept store is part of our commitment to giving shoppers an improved shopping experience. They can see the complete range of products, interact with the different features, and get recommendations from our experienced staff,” said Glenn Hocson, President of Brother International Philippines Corp., in a statement. Aside from the SM Fairview branch, Brother concepts stores are located in Gaisano Mall, Davao; SM City North EDSA Annex; Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro City; and SM City Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija. For more information, visit the Brother Facebook page or call the Brother Helpdesk Hotline at (02) 8 581-9898.