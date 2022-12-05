Style (12/05/22)

1 of 7

Gift suggestions from Mont Blanc

INSPIRED by the Mont Blanc Mountain, gifts that bear the Montblanc name are crafted to their own height of craftsmanship and design. Leather goods, writing instruments, timepieces, fragrance — they are functional yet sentimental. Montblanc leather goods are as stylish as they are practical with shapes and functions that meet the needs of those on the move. A nod to Montblanc’s origins and connection: the Mont Blanc, the Meisterstück Scenic Capsule leather pieces feature winterscapes with snow-capped mountains. The collection includes card holders, writing instrument pouches, a wearable phone case pouch and key pouch. The capsule collection will be available in Montblanc Boutiques for a limited period during the holiday season. Meanwhile, the Meisterstück Selection Soft Backpack is crafted from a softer leather with functional elements such as compartments and organization solutions moved to the outside. The Meisterstück Selection soft document case is an elegant and modern piece for work and business, while the Meisterstück Pocket 6CC and Meisterstück Wallet 10CC With Coin Case are understated essentials. Montblanc is known for its writing instruments and a good gift would be its Meisterstück Classique Fountain Pen, with its elegant form and polished black precious resin surface. Meanwhile, the 146 Meisterstück “Glacier” Solitaire M Fountain Pen features a cap and barrel with a special geometrical refraction engraving, covered by a translucent blue lacquer and paired with platinum-coated fittings. For the inquisitive and curious, the Montblanc StarWalker Precious Resin Ballpoint Pen celebrates space exploration and walking among the stars, with the black precious resin of the writing instrument reminiscent of the dark vast expanse of space and the translucent dome beneath the Montblanc emblem symbolizing the earth rising above the lunar horizon as seen from the moon. The Montblanc StarWalker BlackCosmos edition features a needle hammered dark black surface treatment that evokes the rocky surface of terrestrial planets and yet undiscovered in the darkness of the cosmos. Small and compact, the Montblanc Heritage Rouge et Noir Baby Special Edition ivory colored Fountain Pen revisits the Montblanc Baby Pens of the 1910s and 1920s, the smallest writing instruments of their time when the Maison evolved the culture of writing with portable pens that quickly became part of travel essentials. Then there are the watches. The Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date watch is Montblanc’s first ever certified diving watch with a frozen dial that gives the impression of diving through the ice into the glacial waters beneath. The stainless-steel case and blue dial is accompanied by an interchangeable V-shaped stainless-steel bracelet that can be quickly and easily switched for a rubber strap. The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen LE1786 watch is built for mountain exploration. Without oxygen, all the components of the movement guarantee durability and provide greater precision over time. Limited to 1,786 pieces to mark the date of the first ascent of the Mont Blanc by Jacques Balmat on Aug. 8, 1786, the watch is adorned with a blue glacier pattern dial and fitted with a blue Sfumato calf leather strap with beige stitching. The dial of the Montblanc Star Legacy Automatic Date watch is adorned with rose-gold-coated indexes and hands contrasting with the eye-catching blue glacier pattern. The Montblanc emblem present on the seconds hand and on the dial just above the date allows them to cross paths every minute. The Summit 3 Smart Watch has a case crafted in hand- brushed titanium, with configurable watch faces rich in details paired with premium handmade Italian calf leather and rubber straps. The watch incorporates the latest Wear OS 3 by Google and curated apps to meet the functional needs of its owner. In addition, to celebrate the holiday season, a playful winter watch face will be released on the Google Play store as a gift for download on the Summit 3 Smart Watch. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams and Resorts World.

Skin care clinic brings Sofwave tech to Gen San

THE SKIN and Body Science has brought the Sofwave skin tightening and skin lifting technology to General Santos City. Sofwave delivers FDA-cleared Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam SUPERB technology. The high-frequency, low-divergence ultrasound waves and heat reach the deeper layers of skin where collagen production and skin tightening are stimulated. This helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles and lift the eyebrows, neck, and under chin area in just one treatment session, no matter the skin type or skin color. “Sofwave is non-invasive and can fit into an active lifestyle. Patients love the fact that they can have the treatment and go back to their daily routine right after,” said Dr. Catherine Balay, owner of The Skin and Body Science. “The treatment is done within 30-45 minutes and there’s no downtime.” The Skin in Body Science, the only skin care clinic to have this technology in General Santos City and the Soccsksargen region. For inquiries, patients can call 0917-1598727, (083) 500-7849 or message the clinic on Instagram (@tsbsph) and Facebook facebook.com/theskinandbodyscience.

New menswear brands at Rustan’s

RUSTAN’s menswear department has four newly launched brands that have come in just in time for holiday shopping: Tailor Vintage, Faherty, Hiroshi Kato, and Satorisan. Faherty, a family-owned and sustainability-minded American brand, uses premium fabrics which promise a laidback look without harming mother earth. Seventy-seven percent of Faherty’s materials are sustainable fibers like organic cotton, ethically sourced cashmere, recycled polyester, linen, and hemp. It also uses non-toxic dyes and water-efficient processes, as well as eco-friendly paper bags to achieve plastic-free operations. The collection includes floral printed shorts and basic cotton tees, and short-sleeved polo tops from the Movement collection with Coolmax Core Technology. Tailor Vintage features the coastal New England style sensibilities of its Connecticut home. Choose ageless styles with Tailor Vintage’s “go-to” shorts silhouette rendered in classic menswear fabrics from Madras patchwork to seersucker. Pair it with button-up or knit shirts with Airotec technology — a unique feature that repels water, resists stains, manages moisture, and prevents microbes from growing. Then there are Kato Jeans from Hiroshi Kato that focuses on timeless pieces. These include the brand’s 4 Way Stretch denim jeans, which combine traditional Japanese denim and a 4 Way Stretch material for both comfort and style. Choose between two fits: either the “Scissor,” which is a slim taper cut, or the “Pencil,” which is a slim cut. Kato Jeans also uses an eco-friendly finishing process to promote sustainability throughout its product range. Finally, there is the footwear brand Satorisan. Satorisan trainers, slip-ons, sandals, and boots are all made through a planet-friendly process. For more updates, specials, and events, visit www.rustans.com.

Jack Nicklaus Fall/Winter 2022 uses performance tech

JACK Nicklaus’ latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection features a combination of comfort, style, function, and elegance. There is the Ombre Chest Stripe Polo in Coral Stroll and Blue Knit, a three-button rib collared polo shirt with the iconic Golden Bear logo embroidered on the center back. It’s made of 92% Polyester and 8% Elastane with performance stretch feature, as well as a StayDri Moisture Wicking and UV Protectant fabric for enhanced comfort all-day long. Also equipped with StayDri Moisture Wicking technology and made with UV Protectant fabric is the Tri Color Polo in Caviar. The material is made of 100% breathable Polyester and has a three-button rib collar with the iconic logo embroidered on the center back. Shop the Jack Nicklaus Fall/Winter 2022 Collection in-store at Rustan’s, Landmark, SM, and online at Rustans.com and Lazada with up to 60% off on select items.