Entertainment News (12/13/22)

Livestream the Eraserheads’ reunion concert

FANS who are unable to attend the concert onsite at the SMDC Festival Grounds, Eraserheads: Huling El Bimbo will be available on pay-per-view via Cignal TV on Dec. 22 for P650. To order, visit https://cignal.tv/article/2966/eraserheads-huling-el-bimbo-ppv.

Disney+ shows Simpsons Christmas short

DISNEY+ has announced that the new animated short, The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad,’ will launch Dec. 15 exclusively on the streaming service. In the short film, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. On Dec. 15, the three Bocellis will also release the new single, “Feliz Navidad,“ featured in the short and off their new album, A Family Christmas. The festivities continue December 17 as The Simpsons celebrates 33 years since its first episode aired in 1989. The first 33 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available to stream on Disney+. The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in “Feliz Navidad” is the latest in a collection of shorts from The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts — Welcome to the Club, the Emmy nominated When Billie Met Lisa, the Emmy nominated Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap”, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, and The Simpsons in Plusaversary — are currently available on Disney+. All of these and more can be found on the streaming service at https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons .

Swedish DJ Alesso to perform in Manila

OVATION Productions presents DJ Alesso in a show on Dec. 17 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. Alesso (Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad) is a Swedish DJ and music producer who has worked with numerous artists including Tove Lo, Hailee Steinfeld, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Usher, David Guetta, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Liam Payne. The concert also features Acraze, Ace Ramos, Martin Pulgar, Marc Marasigan, Rico Arce, KATDJ, Deuce, Katsy Lee, and David Ardiente. Tickets available via ovationtickets.com and ticketnet.com.ph.

Rock queens stage comeback show

PINOY rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas are staging another run of their collaborative show at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on Dec. 14, 8 p.m. This time around, the iconic women of the late 1990s to mid-2000s OPM are set to perform together in an outdoor venue known for standing-room-only crowds — a deliberate contrast to their concert held at The Theatre At Solaire in November. Dubbed Tanawin: A Thanksgiving and Listening Party, the show will include previews of new material and announcements of special projects. Regular and VIP tickets are available at P1,300 and P2,200 VIP respectively, for a limited number/time only. For tickets, visit bit.ly/tanawintickets.

Holidaze at Shangri-La Plaza

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA gets into the festive Holidaze mood with music, food, and Santa. The mall presents Symphonies of Joy featuring Shang Musicians and Harmonies of Joy on Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 26-30. Shang-based ballet school JNA Dance and Fitness Center is holding its year-end dance showcase titled Reverence on Dec. 21, 6 p.m., at the Grand Atrium. ChubbyCon, the annual food convention by the Masarap Ba? Community, is returning to Shang on Dec. 15-18 at the Grand Atrium for “It’s A Christmasarap Parteh!” food event. It showcases the food brands tried, tested, and rated “masarap” by the online foodie community. This includes The Lucas Kitchen that offers sushi party boxes, Crepe Glazik that delivers authentic French crepes, and The Kabute Farm that dishes out mushroom sisig. Children will get the chance to have their photos taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17 and 23 at 3p.m., at Level 1. Present a single receipt of a purchase of at least P500 from any Shang store from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 to get a ticket for the photo session with Santa. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Win merch from Louis Tomlinson’s album

LAST month, Louis Tomlinson released his long-awaited second album, Faith In The Future. To support the release, Warner Music Philippines has Faith In The Future vinyls and CDs up for grabs for fans who join their giveaway. Fans who spot the Louis truck get a chance to own a Faith In The Future album by posting a video or photo with it with the hashtag #SpotLouisTomlinsonMNL and tagging @warnermusicph on TikTok, and using Tomlinson’s song “Silver Tongue” as the audio. The account must be public to qualify. The giveaway is open to Philippine residents only. It runs until Jan. 14, 2023. Four participants will be chosen via draw and will each get a vinyl. Winners will be contacted via DM. Fans can also use Twitter by tagging @warnermusicph, @Louis_Tomlinson and @LTHQOfficial on their post. The truck will be taking different routes along Katipunan, Taft, Manila, Pasay, and C5. Fans can check its location on Warner Music Philippines’ official Facebook page.

PLUS63 Festival Cebu returns in 2023

AFTER a two-year hiatus, the PLUS63 Festival returns to the SM Seaside Complex Cebu on Feb. 18, 2023. The annual music and arts festival brings together international and local acts, namely Joji, Kehlani, Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette, and DJ Short. Tickets are now available at www.PLUS63Festival.com. For VVIP tables, reach out to hello@PLUS63Festival.com.

2nd season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch out in January

THE FIRST two episodes of Season 2 of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be out on Disney+ on Jan. 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. The series stars Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

Jackson Wang releases new music video

SINGER, performer, and producer Jackson Wang has released a new cinematic music video for the song “Come Alive” from his sophomore album Magic Man. The video features creative and movement directed by Jackson Wang, and is directed by Rich Lee. Magic Man has received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, Vulture, The Daily Beast, Consequence, and UPROXX. It debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s “Top Current Sales” and “Top Album Sales” the week of release and at No. 15 on Billboard 200 marking Jackson’s highest charting album. The singer’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide.

Smart Livestream App

SMART Communications, Inc. is launching the new Smart Livestream App. Previously known as the GigaPlay app, this latest iteration comes with a convenient video streaming experience, exclusive to subscribers. The new Smart Livestream app will showcase top sports (FIBA, NBA, Gilas, UAAP, PVL) as well as the latest premium live events. Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Smart LiveStream App features live content recognized by Ookla. The app is available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Smart Infinity, and TNT subscribers. Users will need to turn on their mobile data to access all exclusive content. Learn more about Smart LiveStream App at smrt.ph/livestream.