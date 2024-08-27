Entertainment News (08/27/24)

1 of 10

‘B★VERSE Manila’ exhibition extended

THE IMMERSIVE exhibition “B★VERSE Manila” has been extended until Sept. 1 to accommodate more ARMYs, K-pop fans, and curious individuals who want a glimpse of the BTS experience. The exhibition was extended in time for the birthday of one of its members, Jung Kook. The B★VERSE Pass can also be used as a cinema ticket or availed with a meal at Gateway Mall 1 or 2. For more details on these promos and the extension until Sept. 1, visit this link: https://bit.ly/3AuedA5.

Ace Banzuelo releases new single

FILIPINO singer-songwriter and producer Ace Banzuelo is marking the beginning of a new era with the release of “minsan” (translation: “sometimes,”) a melancholic ballad that merges R&B with dream pop influences. Inspired by personal and common experiences with friends, the song expresses his bouts with betrayal and heartbreak. “Talking about it with friends really helped me heal from what I went through. I think the music can speak for itself,” Mr. Banzuelo said in a statement. “minsan” serves as his first single since 2023’s “Pag-ibig (Meron Ba).” The release of the track highlights a new pivot in Ace’s musical direction to the dream pop genre with non-conventional experimental soundscapes. It is now out on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

Blumhouse thriller Speak No Evil to screen in Philippine cinemas

PRODUCER Jason Blum got a call from an executive who saw a thriller that got under his skin — the 2022 Danish film, Gaesterne. The screenplay went on to be the inspiration for the latest Blumhouse thriller Speak No Evil. The film follows an American family who befriends a British family, and subsequently gets invited to a vacation on their idyllic British farmhouse, a dream getaway that quickly turns into a nightmare. Helmed by horror writer-director James Watkins, Speak No Evil will arrive in Philippine cinemas on Sept. 11 via Universal Pictures International.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Philippine cinemas in September

AS A sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy classic Beetlejuice by Tim Burton, the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to continue the story of Lydia Deetz, a role reprised by Winona Ryder. This time, the lead is Astrid, her daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, supported by her grandmother Delia, played again by Catherine O’Hara. The three generations of Deetzes must face the return of the franchise’s eponymous creature, brought to life once again by Michael Keaton. “It was such a privilege, and I don’t know what I did to be in this position or be on this project, but it felt like I was thanking my lucky stars for it every day, because it was like a dream come true,” said Ms. Ortega in a statement on joining the Beetlejuice franchise. The sequel will be out in Philippine cinemas on Sept. 4.

Barbie Almalbis drops new single

FOLLOWING the critically acclaimed comeback single “Desperate Hours” last month, singer-songwriter Barbie Almalbis makes her return to the music scene by releasing a second single, “homeostasis.” The title is derived from a biological term that illustrates the body’s way of regulating and adjusting to changing external conditions. The song was born from a challenging phase in Ms. Almalbis’ life, which she channeled into music. “Homeostasis gives me hope that everyday my body is going to adapt and I’d feel less and less terrible in time, because it has that built-in function,” she explained. Nick Lazaro of Eclectic Kiss arranged and produced the song, with Ms. Almalbis penning the material on guitarlele and brother/bandmate Karel Honasan writing the instrumental parts. “homeostasis” is out now on all digital music platforms nationwide.

Transformers One set to arrive in Philippine cinemas

ON Sept. 18, Transformers One will hit cinema screens all over the Philippines. The film is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once-friends, bonded like brothers, and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. It is the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, directed by Josh Cooley. The star-studded voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Tina Turner tribute comes to Newport World Resorts

THE GROWLING pop sensation Tina Turner will be honored in a tribute concert featuring Chicago-native singer Redd. The cover artist’s ‘rock soul’ energy and live performances echoes Turner’s original signature. She first rose to popularity in the American reality talent competition, The Voice, in 2011, and immediately became a fan favorite for her viral four-chair turn audition. Since then, her talents have taken her all over the world, opening for hip-hop and R&B artists including Miquel, 50 Cent, and Chaka Khan. Her upcoming concert at Newport World Resorts will see her recreate Turner’s hits such as “Simply the Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “River Deep Mountain High,” and “Proud Mary.” The two-night concert will be on Sept. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets, priced from P1,200 to P9,000, are available via TicketWorld.

Korean series The Judge From Hell to debut on Disney+

THE 14-episode romantic Korean crime drama The Judge From Hell, starring Park Shinhye as a possessed judge sent to earth to bring criminals back to hell, will be debuting on Sept. 21 on Disney+. Ms. Park plays Bitna, a problematic judge known for dishing out light sentences to defendants; now possessed by a demon. Things take a turn when she begins to develop feelings for detective Daon, played by Kim Jaeyeong. Written by Jo Isu and directed by Park Jinpyo, the series beings streaming on Disney+ starting Sept. 21.

Ena Mori to celebrate birthday with Ena Matsuri show

LAST year saw the inaugural edition of Japanese-Filipino indie pop soloist Ena Mori’s birthday show, Ena Matsuri. This year, the second rendition promises a more club-leaning, endorphin-inducing experience at Justin Bella Alonte Photography Studio in Makati City on Sept. 21, 6 p.m. There will be an all-electro/rave/hyper-pop/dance/rhythmic lineup, with dance, art, and interactive elements creating an immersive environment that celebrates modern pop, youth, and online culture. “I wanted to focus on more electronic and rave-y elements, which correlate to what I’ve been listening to lately,” Ms. Mori said in a statement. She herself is co-producing, curating, and conceptualizing Ena Matsuri, with assistance from Offshore Music and GNN Entertainment Productions. Early bird tickets are available at P500 until Aug. 31 only, via https://enamatsuritwo.helixpay.ph/.

J-pop singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze in Manila for Asia tour

THE JAPANESE musician Fujii Kaze has announced that he will be taking the Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 Asia Tour to Asian cities by the end of this year. Compared to his previous tour, it will be scaled up to arena venues and expanded to hit eight cities in the region. The Manila leg of the tour is set for Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia arena. Promoted by Ovation Productions and AEG Presents Asia, tickets for the concert are priced from P3,800 to P8,800, on-sale starting Aug. 30 via smtickets.com.