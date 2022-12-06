Entertainment News (12/06/22)

1 of 4

Zelijah releases new single

RAPPER Zelijah releases his new single “Show U,” a track that has tropical house beats and Jamaican rhythms. “‘Show U’ is an attempt of combining hip hop with nostalgic genres from the 2000s like Y2K Pop, Dancehall, Reggaeton, and a bit of rumba,” Zelijah said in a statement. “It’s also spiced with a bit of Tiktok-ish elements by pitching up the formants of vocals and topping it with a classic drum ‘n’ bass rhythm. And yes, I did produce the whole thing.” “Show U” marks his transition into an artist comfortable with getting in touch with his emotional and soft side. His recent breakup enabled him to rebuild himself and try a different path, lyrically and sonically. The release of the song comes with a music video directed by Leo Malli, who explores the perspectives of different people at a fun and messy party. “I made sure we took real pieces of what Zelijah has seen throughout his life,” Mr. Mailli said in a statement. “Just that it’s all happening in one night. The night we shot the , we were also holding his birthday and listening party, so this was a real party happening. It’s more organic that way.” “Show U” is available on digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

Waterwalk Records introduces Jason Marvin

CHRISTIAN music label Waterwalk Records welcomes singer-songwriter Jason Marvin to its roster. “Gain,” his new single, is about weathering life’s storms through faith. The singer said that “Gain” was given to him when he asked for a song that directly speaks to his situation. “He led me to Matthew 16:24–28 to remind me that nothing in this world will ever compare to being with Him,” the 30-year-old musician said. “And that even if I lose all earthly treasures, but I still have God, then I have everything.” Brimming with subtle instrumentation and feathery acoustic guitar, “Gain” is calm, warm, and peaceful. “I made sure it would sound like a worship session among a small group of believers rather than a super clean studio,” Mr. Marvin said. The song is produced and arranged by Mr. Marvin and Victor Noora, mixed by Shadiel Chan, and mastered by Jan Fuertez. Mr. Marvin is backed by EJ de Perio on keyboards, Victor Noora on bass and electric guitars, and Luke Sigua on drums. “Gain” can be streamed on Spotify.

Netflix’s The Fabulous premieres this month

THE Fabulous is a story of the dreams, love, and friendship of friends who are dedicated to the fashion industry. The poster shows marketer Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin) and photographer Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho) and the glamorous nightscape of Seoul. Lovers-turned-friends Ji-eun and Woo-min reconnect at a fashion show featuring designer Joseph (Lee Sang-woon) and supermodel Ye Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung) and their relationship deepens. The Fabulous premieres on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Emily in Paris set for season 3

ONE YEAR after moving to Paris from Chicago for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. The third season of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 21 on Netflix.