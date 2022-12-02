Stuff to do (12/02/22)

1 of 8

Bazaars in Power Plant

THERE are two bazaars this weekend at the Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati. Presente by ArteFino, is described as a “mindfully curated holiday pop up store.” It will be open from Dec. 2 to 23 at the R1 Level (Plaza Drive Entrance). Meanwhile, another bazaar, Soirée, will be open at The Fifth at Rockwell, at the mall’s R5 level. It will be open from Dec. 204, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kuh Ledesma in concert at Newport

JOINING Kuh Ledesma in her new All About Love concert are her fellow OPM icons Odette Quesada and Fe De Los Reyes. The two-night concert, on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, will be a celebration of timeless hits as the performers relive their glory days. Tickets are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team via Archli Enriquez at 0917-823-9602 and Kenneth Navoa at 0917-807-9387, or call Ticketworld (02) 8891-9999, or SM Tickets (02) 8470-2222.

Choral concerts in Bohol, Manila, Ilocos

CAPPING the six-month-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France, a series of choral concerts, Songs from the Heart, will be held this month. The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia present the shows that are slated on Dec. 2, at the San Pedro Apostol Parish Church in Loboc, Bohol; Dec. 5, at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila; and Dec. 7, at the San Augustine Church in Paoay, Ilocos Norte. The choral concerts feature Les Petits Chanteurs a La Croix de Bois (The Little Singers of Paris) and the Loboc Children’s Choir performing Filipino and French songs. The Samiweng Singers will join the two children’s choirs in the concert in Paoay. For concert tickets at the Metropolitan Theater on Dec. 5, register through this link: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdfzU4m2pe…/viewform.

Puso ng Pasko at the CCP

THIS Yuletide season, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) offers a variety of performances and programs. The celebration kicks off with Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ all-Filipino Christmas ballet, Puso ng Pasko, on Dec. 2 to 4, 8 p.m., with matinee shows at 3 p.m., at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater). The production is an expansion of the dance film production Tuloy Ang Pasko which premiered in 2020. Puso ng Pasko puts the spotlight on the Yuletide festivities and traditions from the different regions of the Philippines, and features a ground-breaking work by Ronelson Yadao, artistic director of the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, with musical arrangements by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. Follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest happenings this December.

Neuro-diverse adults perform in Christmas concert

OVER the past two months, 30 young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities have been hard at work, rehearsing and video-taping their numbers for their upcoming online musical concert, My True Colors. Known as the Gentle Giants, the performers are beneficiaries of the Boundless Possibilities Foundation, Inc., (BPFI) a non-profit organization that seeks to provide neuro-diverse adults with venues for community inclusion and productivity. In My True Colors, the performers will use music and art to tell their individual stories. The show premieres on Dec. 3, 8 p.m, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/boundposs. My True Colors is the 3rd virtual concert of the Gentle Giants, and follows last year’s highly successful Pana-panahon which had thousands of views from over the world. Proceeds from the concert will be used for the program offerings of BPFI consisting mainly of community-based activities in music, art and sports while offering opportunities in entrepreneurship and supported employment. Over the longer term, the Foundation also hopes to put up a one-stop Center which would offer broader services to address the wide-ranging needs of its beneficiaries.

Christmas Concert at The Pen returns with the MSO

THE PENINSULA Manila ushers in the holiday season with the return of Christmas Concert at The Pen, featuring the talents of soprano Jade Rubis Riccio, The Voice Philippines alumnus Poppert Bernadas, visiting French children’s choir Les Petits Chanteurs a la Croix de Bois, theater stalwart Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo who will host, and the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) under the baton of National Artist for Music Maestro Ryan Cayabyab. After a hiatus of two years, one of Metro Manila’s most enduring holiday traditions returns on Dec. 4, 5-7 p.m., at The Lobby of The Peninsula Manila in Makati. This year, the hotel has put together a memorable musical repertoire (one with many firsts). Wielding the baton and directing the concert for the very first time in its 37-year history is Mr. Cayabyab who will conduct the MSO. The concert will open with the MSO accompanying Riccio and Bernadas in “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Mr. Cayabyab says this year’s concert will be “a love song to music and musicians” after years of lockdown, and will feature Christmas carols, Broadway love songs, and Gershwin classics. For The Lobby patrons, confirmed seating will be provided at P20,000 for a table of four (with a deluxe set festive merienda) or P50,000 for a table of 10 (with a deluxe set festive merienda and two bottles of Champagne). Seating at The Upper Lobby will be on first-come, first serve basis with a P3,000 consumable fee per person (with a set festive merienda). For inquiries or reservations, please call +63 (2) 887-2888, extensions 6691 or 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or e-mail DiningPMN@peninsula.com.

41st Intramuros Grand Marian Procession

THE 41st Intramuros Grand Marian Procession will be held at Intramuros, Manila on Dec. 4. A mass will be celebrated at the Manila Cathedral at 2 p.m. followed by the procession itself at 4 p.m. starting at the Plaza Roma in front of the cathedral. The procession is a project of the Confradia de la Imaculada Concepcion, Inc., the Intramuros Administration, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. For updates, join the Viber community at https://bit.ly/intramurosviber.

Repertory presents Carousel

REPERTORY Philippines returns to the stage with its production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Carousel. Performances of the musical, directed by Christopher “Toff” De Venecia, are ongoing until Dec. 18 at the Black Box Theater, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Pasay City. Carousel follows the story of carnival barker Billy Bigelow who falls in love with and marries the sweet yet naïve millworker Julie Jordan. After learning Julie is pregnant, Billy — desperate for money — is forced to participate in a robbery that ends in tragedy. He is then given a second chance to make things right. Tickets for Carousel are available through the CCP Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P3,000. For updates, visit www.repertoryphilippines.ph, or follow Repertory Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.