Stuff to Do (03/14/25)

Go to Johnoy Danao’s concert

SINGER-SONGWRITER Clara Benin, post-rock artist GABBA, and solo musician Kakoy Legaspi will be joining Johnoy Danao onstage for his first solo concert, Liwayway at Dapithapon, happening on March 14 and 15 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. Ms. Benin and GABBA are slated to perform on the first day, while Mr. Legaspi will show up on the second day. Mr. Danao will be backed by a 15-piece orchestra conducted by Ria Villena-Osorio. Tickets are still available via www.ticketmelon.com/liwaywayatdapithapon.

Get a glimpse of Korean star Kim Ji Soo

DAVAO-BASED fans of K-Dramas will have the opportunity to experience the charm and charisma of South Korean actor and GLXY artist Kim Ji Soo live. He is scheduled to make a special appearance at the 25th anniversary of gadget company Wiltelcom on March 16 at the Gaisano Mall of Davao. The star will have a meet and greet with fans.

Visit Havaianas’ park installation at BGC

HAVAIANAS is unveiling a special stop in the middle of the fast-paced Bonifacio High Street in Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC), designed to help passing Filipinos slow down and “break the rush.” Called “PAARK,” a play on the words “paa” (foot) and “park,” the area aims to be an immersive escape from the daily urban grind, giving visitors a chance to feel the grass beneath their feet and explore the space with family and friends. There are interactive features, chill zones, and games. PAARK by Havaianas is open to the public until March 16, at 9th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Watch action thriller Novocaine in cinemas nationwide

THE comedy-action thriller Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, and Jacob Batalon, opens in cinemas this week. It follows everyman Nathan Caine (played by Mr. Quaid), who cannot feel pain. When the girl of his dreams Sherry (played by Ms. Midthunder) is kidnapped, Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back. It is now out in Philippine cinemas nationwide.

Listen to SOS’ experimental single

INDIE alternative band SOS has released a new single titled “Yumi & the Apocalypse,” the carrier single of their forthcoming sophomore album, It Was A Moment, which will come out end of March. The track blends old, familiar sounds with new, experimental production, showcasing SOS’ signature intricate storytelling about a breakup. It is written by vocalist Roberto Seña, with rearrangements by Ram Alonzo (keys) and King Puentespina (drums). Kiddo Cosio, the owner of El Union coffee shop and roastery, plays trumpet for the track. “Yumi & the Apocalypse” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. in Ayala Malls

HISTORICAL thriller Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. is now in Ayala Malls Cinemas. Directed by Todd Komarnicki, the film follows a deadly plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. It centers on Bonhoeffer (played by Jonas Dassler), who must either stay true to his faith or risk everything to stop a tyrant and save millions of Jewish lives. The historical drama thriller also stars Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl, telling the true story of the brilliant and courageous 39-year-old theologian who dared to stand against Nazism. Released in the United States in November last year, it is now in the Philippines through Ayala Malls Cinemas.

Look through GH Mall’s Women’s Month exhibit

GH MALL, in partnership with art collective Floral Artists of Davao Association, is hosting a special art exhibition titled, Women’s Palette: The Artful Awakening. Running until March 30 at the East Wing Atrium, GH Mall, the free exhibit showcases the transformative power of art in shaping women’s diverse identities, voices, and stories. It features the works of women artists from Davao, such as Floral Artists of Davao founder Josie Tionko and President Rita Bustamante, alongside members Amanda Echecarria, Dadai Joaquin, Nemalyn Ledda, and more. There will also be workshops throughout the month, hosted by members of Floral Artists of Davao.

Discover deities and various forms of art at NCCA

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) is hosting two exhibits at its gallery this month. First is Divine Realms: Philippine Mythological Deities, which shows a new side of Filipino gods and goddesses through mixed media paintings, made by Marpolo Cabrera. It aims to reintroduce Filipino deities using abstraction. The other exhibit is Ethereal Resilience: Sculpted Stories, by Bulacan-based visual artist Reymundo Dela Cruz, who aims to tell stories of resilience with his sculpted acrylic paintings that combine paint, metal, canvas, and cement. Both shows run until March 30 at the NCCA Gallery, Intramuros, Manila. Admission is free to the public.

Reflect on female solidarity at Galerie Stephanie’s group exhibit

THE all-women exhibit Emerging Out of a Crumbling Flank of Earth, is ongoing at Galerie Stephanie as part of Women’s Month. Curated by Gwen Bautista, it showcases the work of over thirty female artists under 35 years old, reflecting on themes of solidarity, resilience, and the ongoing struggle against gender-based oppression. Some of the women artists in the show are Sam Bumanlag, Pepe Delfin, Anna Orlina, and Veronica Lazo. Aside from looking at the various works of art, a reception will also be held on March 14, 5 p.m. The exhibit runs until March 30 at Galerie Stephanie in Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City.