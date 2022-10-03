A Thousand Cuts wins Emmy for outstanding documentary

THE DOCUMENTARY about Rappler’s Maria Ressa, A Thousand Cuts, won Outstanding Social Issue Documentary at the 43rd News and Documentary Emmy Awards held on Sept. 29 (Sept. 30 in Philippine time).

Directed by Ramona S. Diaz, the documentary released in 2020 follows Nobel Peace Prize winner and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa braving legal and social media attacks and fighting for press freedom during the Duterte administration.

It was also nominated for Best Documentary, losing out to Hulu’s The First Wave.

A Thousand Cuts, which debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, was previously named Best Documentary at the 2021 Gotham Awards and bagged the George Foster Peabody Award for Documentary in June 2022.

A Thousand Cuts is available to view at Frontline PBS’s YouTube page.

The other winners were:

Best Documentary — The First Wave (Hulu)

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary — The Rescue (National Geographic)

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary — POV: “Mayor” (PBS)

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary — HBO Documentary Films: “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” (HBO)

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary — WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu)

Outstanding Investigative Documentary — HBO Documentary Films: The Forever Prisoner (HBO)

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary — CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B (CNN)

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary — HBO Documentary Films: — Life of Crime 1984-2020 (HBO)

Outstanding Historical Documentary — 9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic)

Outstanding Nature Documentary — Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Documentary — Through Our Eyes: “Apart” (HBO / HBO Max)

