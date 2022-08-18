Filipino recipe book distributed to indigent families

PAGHILOM sa Pagkain, a printed recipe book focusing on daily nutritional needs, was distributed to indigent Filipino families residing in Barangays 42 and 45 of Pasay City and Barangay 745 of Manila to help them receive proper nourishment amid the trying times. In celebration of the recent National Nutrition Month, the 28-page book provides alternative ingredients and cooking methods to traditional Filipino dishes. It features easy-to-follow cooking instructions for wholesome meals such as Tortang TOkra, KaMalunggay Tuyo sa Gata, Gulay Tempura, Pechay Baguio Guisado, Pakbet Kubo, and Meaty Potato Green Beans. It likewise includes procedures in preparing healthy merienda options such as Pancit Bihon, KamoBasa Chips, Turones de Kamote-Malungay, Munggo Croquette, and Beefy Omelette. Produced by the Center for Social Action of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the recipes, which utilize basic ingredients that are available and affordable in the local markets, were created by registered nutritionist-dietitian and Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management educator Dr. Teddy Manansala. Paghilom sa Pagkain also includes Pinggang Pinoy, a visual tool that uses a familiar food plate model to picture the right food group proportions on a per-meal basis to meet the energy and nutrient needs of adults. Pinggang Pinoy was developed by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Department of Health, and National Nutrition Council to aid Filipino adults to adopt healthy eating habits through dietary lifestyle messages.