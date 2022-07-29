What to see This Week (07/29/22)

1 of 2

DC League of Super-pets

BEST friends Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime in Metropolis. When Kypto’s BFF the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto rounds up other pets — Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel — to master their own powers and help rescue the superheroes. Directed by Jared Stern, this animated film features the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna. The Wrap’s Alonso Duralde writes, “It’s a tricky balance to concoct a plot with stakes and tension while never taking any of it all that seriously, but it’s a feat managed by director Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) and co-writer John Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2)… The screenplay is also skilled at pitching jokes both to kids (there’s a Paw Patrol gag that will make four-year-olds everywhere think, “I get that reference!”) and to adults (Winona Bradshaw voices the adorable but homicidal kitty Whiskers, who borrows catchphrases from A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Warriors as she corners her prey).” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 83%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Orphan: First Kill

ESTHER is back on the big screen after 13 years with an origin story. After escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. Directed by William Brent Bell, the film stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Kennedy Irwin, and Matthew Finlan.

MTRCB Rating: R-13