Dining In/Out (07/03/25)

Newport celebrates World Chocolate Day

ON July 7, Newport World Resorts joins the global celebration of World Chocolate Day with spreads across its signature hotels and cafés. At Hotel Okura Manila, the Yawaragi Pastry Boutique unveils a collaboration with homegrown chocolatier Theo and Philo. The collection includes the Coco-Cacao Cheesecake, available in whole and mini sizes, alongside a Choco Pili Croissant and a soft Milk Chocolate Ensaymada — each treat enriched with local cacao’s character. The Coffee Barako Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar blends roasted coffee and dark chocolate. These limited-time offerings, priced from P210 net, are available from July 7 to 31. Yawaragi complements the celebration with the Blueberry Dark Chocolate Latte, a seasonal drink inspired by the summer season in Japan, combining dark chocolate with blueberry, citrus, and hibiscus. It will be served until Aug. 31, starting at P350+. At Sheraton Manila Hotel, mornings start with Tsokolate de Batirol, a rich, traditional Filipino hot chocolate brewed from local tablea. The drink is part of S Kitchen’s breakfast buffet, available daily from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The buffet experience is priced at P1,800 net. The Art of Champorado at Kusina Sea Kitchens, made with the native tablea and served warm, is included in Hilton Manila’s breakfast buffet (P1,800 net) from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. It’s matched with Godél Hot Chocolate, crafted in collaboration with Godél and Auro Chocolates. At the Madison Bar and Lounge, the Chocolate Table features a selection of handcrafted bars made with premium Philippine cacao. Prices start at P280 net. The Garden Wing Café features the Chocolate Custard Pie, a flaky pastry crust topped by a chocolate filling with whipped cream and white chocolate. The seasonal dessert is available through July and August for P1,800 net.

Mrs. Saldo’s partners with Globe Platinum for charity

MRS. SALDO’S in Silang, Cavite is now part of Globe Platinum’s Gastronome Giving Series with the Fine Dining Club Philippines Facebook Community, offering seasonal dishes in support of a worthy cause. Currently running until Aug. 31, guests can enjoy an exclusive menu at this private dining destination. Each visit contributes to Globe’s Hapag Movement, which addresses involuntary hunger through sustainable feeding and livelihood programs. Leading the kitchen is owner and chef Rhea Rizzo. “We approach fine dining as a way to bring people together over their love for food, but with a purpose. By joining Gastronome Giving, we give our guests a chance to enjoy a refined yet personal experience that extends care beyond the table,” said Ms. Rizzo. The menu is a blend of French techniques and Southeast Asian flavors. The menu includes appetizers, pre-dessert, and dessert courses. For mains, diners can choose from Sticky Pork Belly with nahm jim cucumber and pineapple slaw, and peanuts; Duck Confit with orange demiglace and potato dauphinoise; Barramundi in Thai fish sauce and kaffir beurre noisette; or Miso-Soy Braised Short Ribs with sweet potato purée. The Gastronome Giving series also partnered with Taupe Dining in BGC-Taguig, Goxo in Salcedo Village-Makati, Kasa Palma in Poblacion, Makati, Anzani in Cebu, and Roots in Siargao. Book a seat through 0917-100-2983. Globe Platinum customers may book via THEA, the Platinum Digital Assistant available 24/7 on Facebook Messenger. Both Fine Dining Club members and Globe Platinum customers will enjoy a special treat from Mrs. Saldo’s when they book using the code “GlobeFDC.” To learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/globe-of-good.

Breakfast comes to select Shake Shacks

BREAKFAST has arrived in Shake Shack Philippines and is being served daily at the Shacks in Central Square BGC and NAIA Terminal 3. They feature Shake Shack’s signature breakfast sandwiches: Egg N’ Cheese (P215), Arugula, Egg N’ Cheese (P225) and Bacon, Egg N’ Cheese (P295). All sandwiches include griddled-fresh cage-free eggs on a toasted non-GMO potato bun. While the Egg N’ Cheese and Bacon, Egg N’ Cheese use American cheese, white cheddar cheese is featured in the arugula sandwich. The bacon sandwich makes use of applewood smoked bacon. Complementing the sandwiches is a new sidekick in Breakfast Potato (P180), crispy potato tots served with the creamy, sweet, spicy and smoky Shack breakfast sauce. For a no-egg option, a Grilled Cheese sandwich (P170). Rounding up the breakfast menu is a selection of hot and iced coffee (from P140 to P200) featuring a premium blend of Arabica and Robusta beans from Colombia, Brazil and Indonesia. Shake Shack breakfast is available in Shake Shack Central Square BGC from 7 to 10 a.m., while those with the early flights can catch the breakfast menu in Shake Shack NAIA Terminal 3 (pre-departure) from 3 to 10 a.m.

Pizza Hut teams up with Superman for promo

AS DC Studios’ Superman flies into movie theaters this month, Pizza Hut Philippines has teamed up with Warner Bros. for a promotion. The new stars of Pizza Hut’s limited-time menu are the Krypton Meat Supreme (orange cheddar, beef, bacon bits, holiday ham, and mozzarella) and Hawaiian Power Up Supreme (diced ham, pineapple bits, holiday ham, and mozzarella cheese). Both flavors start at P439 and are available in all crust types except the Mega Crunch crust. For the Krypton Combo at P999, customers get two large Pan Pizzas (one flavor from the Specialty line, and one from the Lovers line). There is an option to upgrade both pizzas to Stuffed Crust with an additional P300 (choose from Original or Sausage Stuffed Crust; prices may vary). Get the Krypton Combo and receive a limited-edition Superman pizza box sleeve. The Superman pizzas can be found at Pizza Hut stores for dine-in and take-out, and can be delivered via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com, the Pizza Hut mobile app, and through official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

Jollibee Chicken Sandwich now in three flavors

THE Jollibee Crunchy Chicken Sandwich is now available in three dressing flavors featuring two new limited-time options, Golden BBQ and Chili Cheese, alongside the fan-favorite Creamy Ranch. The line-up features Jollibee’s signature crunchy chicken fillet, with soft-glazed buns and the sauces. Prices range from Solo (P62) to meal options (fries and drink at P125). The new Jollibee Crunchy Chicken Sandwich flavors can be ordered via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda. Also available in drive-through and takeout.

Bar laboratory opens up at College of Saint Benilde

HOSPITALITY and beverage students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) and professionals have a newly renovated training ground with the reopening of Salle De Bordeaux. This is a bar laboratory housed at the Angelo King International Center (AKIC) of the DLS-CSB. Courses conducted here include Bar Management Lecture and Laboratory, Beverage Management, Wine Appreciation, and Coffee and Tea Culture. The refurbished facility features a modern industrial design and yellow mood lighting reminiscent of speakeasies. Salle De Bordeaux is equipped with two functional bar stations for instructor-led demonstrations and student-to-student presentations, as well as high ceilings for flair bartending practice and performance, and a 75-inch interactive smart TV for class presentations. It also features a customized bar counter with a fully equipped underbar, fitted with industry-standard stainless-steel components. The back bar has open shelving for the organized display of spirits, glassware, and equipment. A two-group Orchestrale Etnica espresso machine with grinder is installed for coffee training. For bar operations and cocktail mixing classes, the learning space boasts a selection of wines, beers, liquors, and liqueurs commonly used in sensory evaluation and mixology training. Students also have access to locally produced beverages for them to be familiar with Philippine-made brands and products. The lab can accommodate up to 25 learners in a classroom-bar setup. It likewise serves as a venue for masterclasses on alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, internal and interschool bar and beverage competitions, coffee skills training sessions with partner organizations, and beverage research and development.