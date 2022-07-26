THE FILIPINO Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) announced the nominees for the 70th FAMAS Awards on July 22 through its official Facebook page.

Katips comes into awards night with 15 nominations including Best Actor (for Vince Tañada and Jerome Ponce) and Actress (Nicole Laurel Asensio) nods, plus Best Director (Vince Tañada) and Best Picture nominations. Also in the running for Best Picture are Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (which got 12 nominations), Big Night (11 nominations), A Hard Day, and Arisaka.

The FAMAS Awards is considered the oldest existing award-giving body in the Philippines and one of the oldest in Asia, having started in 1953. The awards are given by the organization which is composed of writers and movie columnists.

The FAMAS will declare winners in 15 categories this year at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on July 30.

Aside from the regular categories, it will also confer special awards including the FAMAS Natatanging Alagad ng Sining to newly conferred National Artists Nora Aunor and Ricky Lee, a Lifetime Achievement Award to actress Tessie Agana, and will induct into the Hall of Fame Allen Dizon (Actor), and Jess Navarro (Editing).

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Picture: Cinematografica, Planc, Quantum Films’ Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Philstagers Films’ Katips; Cignal Entertainment, Octobertrain Films, Quantum Films’ Big Night; Viva Films’ A Hard Day; Ten17P’s Arisaka

Best Director: Vince Tañada for Katips; Law Fajardo for A Hard Day; Jun Lana for Big Night; Carlo Francisco Manatad for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Mikhail Red for Arisaka

Best Actor: Dingdong Dantes for A Hard Day; Christian Bables for Big Night; Vince Tañada for Katips; Jerome Ponce for Katips; Daniel Padilla for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Mon Confiado for Arisaka

Best Actress: Maja Salvador for Arisaka; Charo Santos-Concio for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Nicole Laurel Asensio for Katips; Janine Gutierrez for Dito at Doon; Sharon Cuneta for Revirginized; Rita Daniela for Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw

Best Supporting Actor: John Arcilla for A Hard Day; Mon Confiado for Katips; Johnrey Rivas for Katips; Nico Antonio for Big Night; John Arcilla for Big Night

Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo for Big Night; Janice de Belen for Big Night; Adelle Ibarrientos for Katips; Rans Rifol for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Luz Valdez for My Amanda; Shella Mae Romualdo for Arisaka

Best Screenplay: Vince Tañada for Katips; Jun Lana for Big Night; Carlo Francisco Manatad, Jeremie Dubois, Giancarlo Abrahan for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Melanie Honey Quiño for Nelia; Kristin Parreño Barrameda, Alex Gonzales for Dito at Doon; Angie de Ramos for Dok

Best Production Design: Roland Rubenecia for Katips; Maolen Fadul for Big Night; Whammy Alcazaren for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Eero Yves Francisco for Arisaka

Best Cinematography: Jun Aves for A Hard Day; Manuel Abanto for Katips; Teck Siang Lim for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Carlo Canlas Mendoza for Big Night; Mycko David for Arisaka

Best Editing: Law Fajardo for A Hard Day; Mark Jason Sucgang for Katips; Benjamin Tolentino for Big Night; Joyce Bernal, Renard Torres for My Amanda; Bienvenido Ferrer III for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon

Best Original Song: “Manhid” and “Sa Gitna ng Dulo” — Katips (Music: Pipo Cifra, Lyrics: Vince Tañada); “Umulan Man o Umaraw” — Huling Ulan sa Tag-araw (Rita Daniela); “Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin” — Dito at Doon (Ben & Ben); “Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo” — Nelia (Von de Guzman)

Best Musical Score: Pipo Cifra for Katips; Peter Legaste, Raphael Catap for A Hard Day; Teresa Barrozo for Big Night; Andrew Florentino for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Kettle Mata for My Amanda

Best Visual Effects: Mofac Creative Works, Ogie Tiglao for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Poli Gonzales, Gaspar Mangarin, Walter Monte for A Hard Day; John Laviña, Edgery Mercad, Mark Victor for Arisaka; Santelmo Studio for My Amanda; Outpost Visual Frontier John Joseph Tan for Katips

Best Sound: Albert Michael Idioma, Alex Tomboc, Pietro Marco Javier for A Hard Day; Immanuel Verona for Arisaka and Big Night; Roman Dymny for Kun Maupay Man It Panahon; Outpost Visual Frontier Don Don Mendoza for Katips

Best Short Film: Tukador ni Tatang by Gabby Ramos; See You George! by Mark Moneda; Write Here by Jake Muñoz Consing; Dog-Eaters by Kevin Piamonte; Laro by Fidel Redado — MAPS