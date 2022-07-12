First four MMFF films for 2022 announced

THE METRO Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the first four films in its lineup for this year.

A post on July 8 on the Facebook page of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) listed the first four official films in the line-up: Rodel Nacianceno’s Labyu with an Accent, starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria; Shugo Praico’s Nananahimik Ang Gabi, starring Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado, and Heaven Peralejo; Cathy Garcia-Molina’s Partners in Crime, starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi; and Paul Soriano’s The Teacher, starring Joey de Leon and Toni Gonzaga.

This year, the film festival mounts its 48th edition with the theme “Balik Saya” (Back to the Fun). The movies will be screened in physical theaters nationwide.

The deadline for film entries for the rest of the line-up is on Sept. 2 (for early bird submission) and Sept. 30 (regular submission). The final four films that will complete the lineup will be chosen by the MMFF selection committee, headed by Chairperson Boots Anson-Rodrigo and Vice-Chair Jesse Ejercito.

The announcement of the final and official lineup of eight films is on Oct. 15.

The MMFF opens on Dec. 25 and will run for two weeks. No foreign films are screened in theaters for the duration of the film festival. — MAPS