Style (07/11/22)

Piña weaving tilt highlights HABI fair

THE COUNTRY’S premier piña weaving contest is back and will be one of the highlighted activities during HABI Philippine Textile Council’s Likhang Habi Market Fair, slated for Oct. 14-16. The annual competition seeks to encourage piña weavers to keep to their traditional craft, continue creativity in weaving, and innovate their piña weaving techniques. The 5th Lourdes Montinola Piña Weaving Competition will give out three major cash prizes: P50,000 for the first-place winner; P30,000 for second; and P20,000 for third. Interested parties may call HABI: The Philippine Textile Council at 0921-849-6974 or send an e-mail to support@habiphilippinetextilecouncil.com for more information.

COS x Lea Colombo collaboration

CAPE Town-born photographer and artist Lea Colombo collaborates with COS this July. The COS × Lea Colombo is a mood-boosting limited-edition collection. The collection showcases three exclusive prints on warm-weather staples for men and women, including T-shirts, shirts, dresses, and accessories. The Capsule Collection is available at COS SM Aura Premier for a limited time only.

Montblac uses softer leather

LUXURY leather goods brand Montblanc introduces the new Meisterstück Selection Soft Collection, which features assorted accessories made with a new softer leather. The collection includes hybrid bags, messenger and sling bags, pouches, and wallets. All the leather pieces are designed for maximum style and day-to-day functionality. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams and Resorts World Manila.

adidas Pride Pack and community festivities

CELEBRATING Pride Month, adidas Philippines launched its new Originals collection and local initiatives focused on recognizing the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community. Its latest Pride Collection was done in collaboration with Australian queer artist and designer, Kris Andrew Small. Celebrating Pride 2022, the collection is inspired by 1970s and ’80s pop art and graphic design. On June 29, the brand, along with the adidas Runners Manila and its sub-group Limitless, which focuses on creating a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community, held the adidas Pride Run in Bonifacio Global City. The brand also hosted the “I’m Possible and Proud” socials night, a culminating event held at the Modeka Art Gallery in Makati. The event held a panel discussion joined by prominent members of the community. The Pride collection in partnership with Kris Andrew Small is available online via adidas.com.ph and the adidas app, and in select adidas stores.

Uniqlo holding jeans live station

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo is launching its newest lineup of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable jeans. The jeans are made following the BlueCycle process, which eliminates the need for large amounts of water and manual labor used to get that faded, worn-in look in jeans. Uniqlo will hold its next Live Station — entitled “Uniqlo Jeans for Everyone” — where viewers can shop for jeans in real-time on UNIQLO.com or the Uniqlo App in July. Viewers would be able to engage with guest personalities, and the Uniqlo team, as the session shows various ways to style the jeans lineup.

Filipina launches at Fashion Week San Diego

FILIPINA artist and 2020 Fashion Week San Diego (FWSD) Top Designer Bea Cruz has launched her latest collection at Fashion Week San Diego in California. Labeled “Bright Young Things,” a nod to the 1920s phrase that means young ones, the 20-piece series encapsulates one of the most glamorous decades in the history of fashion. Ms. Cruz is a 23-year-old designer from Victorias City, Negros Occidental, who honed her creative talent under the Fashion Design and Merchandising Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts. She first turned heads by clinching the Art & Beauty Behind Fashion Team award at the 14th International Virtual Art Renewal Center (ARC), the realism art competition hosted by auction house Sotheby’s New York. She was the youngest representative at the event and the sole Filipino. Ms. Cruz’s international debut at the 2020 FWSD likewise bagged the Top Designer title for Vivirá, a 10-piece autumn series which brought a new dimension to the classic Filipino baro’t saya, panuelo, and barong.



Rustan’s Frequent Shopper Program exclusives

THIS season, existing members of Rustan’s Frequent Shopper Program (FSP) can earn five times the FSP points on all regular priced items (excluding sale tag items) across Rustan’s branches from July 15 to 17. Meanwhile, new customers can also download the FSP app and register as a new member within the promo month. As an exclusive perk, they will receive a free FSP card and 20,000 FSP points. Rustan’s will continue giving special discounts until July 31. Kid’s fashion brand OshKosh and Carters are now offering 10% off on all regular-priced items. Shoppers may also avail themselves of a free Havaianas kit with every purchase of two regular-priced pairs at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang and Gateway Mall. Until July 31, shoppers will get discounts of 10% to 20% at Calvin Klein Underwear, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Anne Klein, and Salvatore Ferragamo. Other freebies include umbrellas and a packable tote from DKNY. For women, Vendome will be offering 10% off on all regular-priced items available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, and Cebu. There are also mid-month promos (from July 15-31) at Roberto Coin, Damiani, Marco Bicego, and Mikimoto. Customers will receive a cosmetic pouch with samples, including Estee Lauder Advance Night Repair, for every purchase of P100,000 worth of regular items from these select Silver Vault brands. Montblanc offers complimentary red pouch gift wrapping for every purchase of P15,000 worth of regular items. Its complimentary Cleaning Service, known as the “Care Session,” is now extended to all FSP Members from July 16-31. Take home skincare freebies such as beauty kits, mini samples, and totes from brands like Sisley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Perricone MD, Murad, Neal’s Yard, L’Occitane, Nars, Laura Mercier, Dolce & Gabbana, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, and Estee Lauder. Sign up for the MAC community and get a free touchup for two (including a free sample). Bobbi Brown, on the other hand, will treat the customer and a friend to a complimentary makeover as well as give a sample of their cleansing oil. These are just some of the offers this month for FSP members. Rustan’s FSP App is on the Apple Store and Play Store.