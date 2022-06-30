Dining In/Out (06/30/22)

Newport City restos share premium machang

Machang or zongzi is a steamed glutinous rice dumpling with a savory meat filling wrapped in aromatic leaves. Diners have only up to today to sample this Cantonese delicacy at Newport City’s signature Asian restaurants, Happy Eight and Victoria Harbour Cafe at the Newport Garden Wing, and Silk Road at the Newport Grand Wing. The Premium Machang, filled with pork, salted egg yolk, string beans, mushroom and sticky rice wrapped in fragrant lotus leaves is available for P400+. Enjoy the Premium Machang with Young Abalone for P1,000+. For information on Newport City offerings, visit www.rwmanila.com.

Chocolate and whiskey at Sheraton Manila Bay

The Sheraton Manila Bay’s new executive chef Plaridelio Adora and his seasoned culinary team present the Whisky and Chocolate Experience at &More by Sheraton, the hotel’s newly launched restaurant, on July 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. On offer will be chocolate-infused creations including Chocolate-coated Orange Bruschetta, Espresso Dark Chocolate Truffle, White Chocolate Madeleine, and Peanut Chocolate Caramel Lollipop made with cocoa beans from Auro Chocolate. Complement these bite-sized creations with a flight of three premium Scotch whisky from Chivas Regal while enjoying the Lego mosaic exhibition of artworks by Philippine National Artist, Fernando Amorsolo. The Whisky and Chocolate Experience is available for P600++ per person. For reservations call 5318-0788 or e-mail reservations.manilabay@sheraton.com. &More by Sheraton is at the Main Lobby of Sheraton Manila Bay, M. Adriatico cor. Gen Malvar Sts. Malate.

100 Pipers whisky now in PHL

Whisky fans in the Philippines now have something new to try as top blended Scotch whisky brand 100 Pipers makes its official launch in the country. 100 Pipers is an award-winning blended Scotch whisky created in 1965 by Chivas Brothers’ Master Blender Alan Baillie. It is made from a mixture of 25 to 30 carefully selected malts from the Speyside region of Scotland, which come together to create a sweet, complex, and rounded blend with a fruity nose and a delicate honey flavor. The whisky is matured in first-filled American oak casks. It has won the recognition of being among the Top 20 Blended Scotch Whiskies of the world, the honor of being the #2 Scotch whisky in all of Asia, Gold medals in the 2019 and 2020 International Spirits Challenge, the Silver medal in the 2019 International Wine & Spirit competition, and the Bronze medal in the 2019 World Whiskies Awards. It is accessible pricing wise, with a bottle of 100 Pipers in 7-Eleven convenience stores available for P375 and with an introductory discount of 50% from July 9-11. It is also available in supermarkets like Robinsons, Shopwise, Landmark, Pioneer, and Unimart.

Panda Express opens first branch in Muntinlupa

Panda Express — the world’s largest American Chinese dining concept — is set to open another store in the south on July 1, with its Shell SLT branch, the first location in Muntinlupa and along the South Luzon expressway. The new branch will be the 10th Panda Express branch in Metro Manila since it entered the country in 2019. The Panda Express menu includes a variety of entrées with regional Chinese influences — from its bestselling The Original Orange Chicken, to entrees like Broccoli Beef, Savory Shrimp and Black Pepper Steak. Guests can get their dishes through dine-in, takeout and park, order and to-go channels.

Great Taste Coffee releases new Supreme Flavors

Great Taste Coffee is launching two new coffee flavors: the Great Taste Supreme Toffee Hazelnut and the Great Taste Supreme Black Forest Latte. Both the new flavors will be available for P8 SRP per 26gm sachet at supermarkets, convenience stores, or at Universal Robina Corp.’s (URC) official stores online.

Celebrity chefs explore Filipino food classics

The Good Meat has launched an online series called The Heritage Series which stars two celebrity chefs, JP Anglo of Sarsa and Ninong Ry (Ryan Reyes), to cook up Filipino heritage dishes with a spin of their own while using The Good Meat’s fresh pork cuts and ready-to-cook meats. This four-part series features different Filipino food themes per episode. Each 30-minute episode showcases the chefs’ expertise and knowledge of Filipino cooking and heritage with a side of classic Pinoy jokes. The first installment of the series was aired on June 16, while the remaining episodes will be released in July. Catch The Heritage Series on The Good Meat Facebook and YouTube Channel.