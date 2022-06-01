WITH this year’s theme, “Sulong Sining,” the Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.’s 55th National Students Arts Competition (NSAC) challenges Filipino youth to take the lead in directing the country towards a brighter tomorrow through their art.

“Shell NSAC has always endeavored to help student artists find their footing in the local art world, offering guidance and opportunities to push their talents ever forward. We are proud to have long been in service to the Filipino art community, with the competition recognized as a springboard and respected platform for the unique, creative voices of the student artists of the nation,” Serge Bernal, Pilipinas Shell Vice-President for Corporate Relations, said in a statement.

“[The theme] ‘Sulong Sining’ is very encouraging, with fervent hopes to motivate our young artists to learn, grow, and share that talent through this chosen medium. The theme aptly demonstrates our resilience as well as culture bearers and guardians surviving the many challenges, we all face during the pandemic,” Ayala Museum Director Marlies Gustilo said in the statement.

The Ayala Museum had been the “home” of the winning and shortlisted artworks of the Shell NSAC competition before it transitioned to an online exhibit in 2020 because of the limitations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1951, Shell NSAC has served as a platform for young Filipino visual artists, celebrating their accomplishments and talents by nurturing them through the competition. Last year’s Shell NSAC had entries from more than 1,700 students, the second most number of entries in the competition’s history.

The competition welcomes students with entries in the following categories: watercolor, oil/acrylic, sculpture, and digital fine arts. Participants are also encouraged to join in the competition’s numerous engagement activities throughout the year.

Applicants may submit their entries from June 1 until Sept. 5. For more information, visit https://www.shell.com.ph/energy-and-innovation/make-the-future/national-students-art-competition-juan-art-nation.html. More information on the mechanics will be released during the launch of the microsite this month.