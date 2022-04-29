INTERNATIONAL live entertainment giant Live Nation Entertainment is now in the Philippines through the acquisition of Music Management International (MMI), one of the country’s premier talent provider and concert promoters.

“We have a long-standing and successful relationship with MMI, and the launch of Live Nation Philippines is the natural next step in our committed growth in the Asia Pacific region,” President of Live Nation Asia Pacific Roger Field said in his speech at the launch of Live Nation Philippines on April 25 at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City. “MMI adds another part to our network and our vision to deliver exceptional live entertainment experiences to music fans and more opportunities for artists to grow their audience across the world.”

Rhiza Pascua founded MMI in 1996 at a time when many of the world’s more prominent artists would skip Manila while on the Asian leg of their concert tours. The company’s operation involved negotiating with artists, managers, and agents to put the Philippines on the global touring map of Asia.

“Back then, we promoted [American boy band] 98°, and [Irish band] The Corrs and we continued promoting bigger and better shows,” Ms. Pascua said in her speech during the launch on April 25 at The Fifth at Rockwell, Makati City .

“Until one day in 2013, I got a call from Live Nation, arranged a meeting in LA and then they arranged a meeting in Hong Kong. I met with Alan Ridgeway who is the Chairman of Live Nation APAC,” Ms. Pascua said. The meeting led to a partnership between the companies in 2014 which allowed MMI to promote concerts of Madonna (2016), Coldplay (2017), and U2 (2019) in Manila.

With Live Nation’s acquisition of MMI, Ms. Pascua has been appointed to the role of Managing Director Live Nation Philippines.

“Over the years, MMI has delivered industry-leading world-class services to attract the biggest and best talent to the Philippines. Through the launch of Live Nation Philippines, the sky’s the limit, and we look forward to bringing even more of the globe’s biggest stars and connecting fans with the artists they love and the magic of live music,” Ms. Pascua said.

Live Nation mounts 40,000 shows and more than 110 music festivals each year. It operates in more than 270 venues in 40 countries, bringing 5,000 touring artists, and selling about 500 million tickets worldwide.

CONCERT SAFETY

In an interview with members of the press after the launch, Mr. Field assured that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health protocols will be a priority with the return of live events. “Whatever we have to do in the moment for safety of our fans will be put in place,” he said.

Mr. Field also said that they are “working on lots” of potential tours of international artists, but mentioned no specific acts.

“The challenge has been [with] everybody (regions) opening (up) at different speeds,” he said.

Ms. Pascua said that MMI and Live Nation Entertainment “usually do at least two acts in one month.”

Live Nation Philippines has yet to announce details of its first live event. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman