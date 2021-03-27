Another magistrate files for early retirement

Another Supreme Court justice has filed for early retirement for health reasons, according to its spokesman.

Associate Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos wanted to retire before his retirement date on June 12, just a year and three months after his appointment, court spokesman Brian Keith F. Hosaka said in a Viber group message on Friday.

Mr. Delos Santos has yet to write a formal retirement letter, but he had written to his staff about his plan so they could plan for their employment, he said.

Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta’s early retirement takes effect on March 27.

“I have agonized over this decision to hang my judicial robe early,” Mr. Delos Santos said in his letter, a copy of which was provided by the court spokesman.

“I spent sleepless nights trying to think better — no, make that — the best way to announce my decision to you, my staff, in light of trying times we are currently experiencing,” he added. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago