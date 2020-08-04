An ode to workers

As the unseen enemy that is COVID-19 continues to impact families, communities, and businesses worldwide, we want to laud all the workers who are relentlessly fighting in this battle.

Thank you to our front-liners for your life-saving and vital work, even if it entails considerable risks. Thank you to all essential workers who, despite understanding the need to stay at home and support the lockdown, still risk going out to earn a living and provide for their loved ones. Thank you to those who are working remotely and diligently, even without being noticed.

All your sacrifices are keeping our nation going.

We all have our fair share of fears on how to survive this crisis.

Times are tough. We are all in the same boat.

But we have always been a resilient people.

Together, we can pull through.

Let’s continue to act jointly for a healthy, safe, and decent working condition for all workers amidst the pandemic.

Magtulungan tayo. Walang bibitiw.

Our sincere appreciation goes out to all workers, especially U.

*This video features various efforts of CommUnity Care, a Udenna Foundation Initiative.









