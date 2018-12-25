Amazon opens first PHL customer service center in Cebu

Amazon.com, Inc. has launched its first customer service center in the Philippines, which is expected to create over 1,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The cloud-computing company said in a statement that it opened its first customer service center in the country in Cebu City. The center will create over 300 new jobs and over 1,000 skilled roles by year-end.

Amazon said the customer service center is meant to support Amazon’s customers from different parts of the world. It will provide 24/7 customer service to Amazon customers from countries in North America, and in the United Kingdom.

“The first Amazon customer service center in the Philippines includes a range of occupations, which include Customer Service Associate, Team Manager and Group Manager roles,” Amazon said in a statement.

As of May 8, job announcements for the Cebu customer service center that are posted on the Amazon website include customer service associates, recruiter, and human resources services administrator. — Patrizia C. Marcelo