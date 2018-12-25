Advertisement

Amazon opens first PHL customer service center in Cebu

The logo of the Web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8 illustration photo. -- REUTERS

Amazon.com, Inc. has launched its first customer service center in the Philippines, which is expected to create over 1,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The cloud-computing company said in a statement that it opened its first customer service center in the country in Cebu City. The center will create over 300 new jobs and over 1,000 skilled roles by year-end.

Amazon said the customer service center is meant to support Amazon’s customers from different parts of the world. It will provide 24/7 customer service to Amazon customers from countries in North America, and in the United Kingdom.

“The first Amazon customer service center in the Philippines includes a range of occupations, which include Customer Service Associate, Team Manager and Group Manager roles,” Amazon said in a statement.

As of May 8, job announcements for the Cebu customer service center that are posted on the Amazon website include customer service associates, recruiter, and human resources services administrator. — Patrizia C. Marcelo