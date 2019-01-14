Getting back in track after holiday excesses

While the holiday season brought so much joy, it also caused an abundance of challenges to the body’s vital organs like the liver. As we indulged ourselves a bit too much at parties, feasts and gatherings, the liver worked an extra load — cleaning blood from toxins that harm the body.

The human body is akin to a synergistic machine of connected systems and organs that rely on one other to function well. Its five vital organs — the brain, heart, kidneys, liver and lungs — must be given enough care to ensure that entire body works properly.

Of the said vital organs, one is largely misunderstood and overlooked — the liver. Individuals have very little understanding of what it does to help other body systems complete their jobs. As a matter of fact, a healthy liver controls production and excretion of cholesterol, helps in digestion and nutrient absorption and detoxifies the body from harmful intakes.[1]

Now that the celebrations were over, it’s about time to take a break from an extra bottle and get the liver back in good shape. Here are eight simple steps:

1. Observe a balanced and healthy diet. Eat more high-fiber foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, together with fish, white meat, beans and nuts, which are rich in proteins. Reduce the amount of carbohydrates and saturated fats in your diet to avoid fat deposits in the liver.[2] 2. Exercise regularly. Following a consistent exercise regimen decreases stress on the liver and helps prevent obesity, which is a risk factor for liver disease. A couple of studies have shown that gradual weight loss, coupled with increased exercise, will reduce fat deposits in the liver. 3. Limit alcohol consumption. Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol can cause damage to the liver cells. Drink in moderation as the liver can only process or break down a small amount of alcohol every hour. 4. Take your medications. Strictly follow the doctor’s prescribed treatment — from how to take it, when to take it, and to how much to take at a time. Don’t take any medications without consulting a doctor, and never mix alcohol with other drugs and medications.[3] 5. Avoid environmental pollutants. Stay away, as much as possible, from chemicals like insect sprays, paints, car fumes and other aerosol sprays. They contain toxins that can harm liver cells.[4] When using some of those items is unavoidable, wear a mask and make sure the room you’re in is ventilated.[5] 6. Consult a doctor. Visit the doctor immediately if symptoms relating to liver injury or damage, such as jaundice, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, were observed. Doctors are in the best position to assess and address your health concerns. 7. Take a liver test. Nowadays, identifying if an individual is at risk from any liver disease is made easy. Diagnostic options, such as the SGPT (serum glutamic pyruvic transaminase) testing, have been developed to help establish liver enzyme levels in the blood, which may indicate the health of the liver.[6] It is also used to monitor the progression of liver diseases and determine if the treatment is working.[7] 8. Use trusted liver nutritional support. Providing the liver with an essential nutritional support is also effective to protect and, once damaged, restore the liver’s overall health. In this case, be careful with what you take and make sure that you purchase only trusted brands in the market, such as Essentiale® Forte P. Essentiale® Forte P is clinically-proven to protect and revitalize the liver.[8] It is the No. 1 Doctor-Recommended Liver Remedy brand in the Philippines and in the world.[9]



