The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday reported 6,784 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and nearly 3,000 recoveries. The DoH also reported 137 additional deaths, bringing the total death toll from the disease to 18,958.

In a statement on Friday, the DOH said there are 6,784 additional cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total tally since the pandemic started to 1,131,467.

As of Friday , there are 58,986 active cases, higher than the 55,260 reported on Thursday.

The number of new recoveries is 2,972, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,053,123.

Around 93.5% of the active cases are classified as mild, while 2.3% are asymptomatic. Meanwhile, 1.8% of the cases were severe, 1.3% critical, and 1.13% moderate.

The DoH reported that 59% of the country’s ICU beds are being utilized while utilization rates of ward beds are 48%; isolation beds, 44%; and ventilators, 40%. — Gillian M. Cortez